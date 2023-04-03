KEY POINTS Brooke Shields recounted how she lost her virginity in her new Hulu documentary

Brooke Shields is detailing the night she lost her virginity to her college boyfriend, actor Dean Cain, when she was 22 years old.

In her new "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" documentary, the actress recalled running "butt naked" from the room right after losing her virginity to Cain nearly 40 years ago.

"I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment," she told viewers. "We had to teach each other about each other."

Shields claimed that the "Superman" star was "more comfortable with ... the sexual part" of their relationship.

She admitted that she did not initially understand her reaction to getting intimate, but she said she now knows she felt "sort of a regret for lost exploration and opportunity to understand my personal sexuality."

"I feel bad for that girl. She was old enough to own her own body for real. And ... just I couldn't get there at that moment," Shields said as she looked back on the night of the hookup.

In an interview with People last month, Shields said she apologized to her ex-boyfriend "a few years back" for not enjoying the moment more when they dated for two years sometime between 1983 and 1987 while studying at Princeton University.

"I said, 'I'm sorry for you, and I'm really sorry for me,'" Shields shared of her apology to Cain.

"He just was so loyal and loving and just so in love. And I did not make it easy," she recalled of their relationship.

She admitted that the objectification she faced and the near-constant questions about her looks and sex life when she was just a teen led her to disassociate from her body and affected her views on intimacy.

Shields was sexualized as a child actress in films such as 1978's "Pretty Baby," where she played a child prostitute, and 1980's "The Blue Lagoon," where she appeared in nude scenes at 14. Shields has since said she believes that what they made her do in the films "wouldn't be allowed" today.

She was also dubbed "the most famous virgin in the world" when she wrote in her 1985 memoir "On Your Own" that she was still a virgin, something she later regretted.

The attention made her unable to embrace her sexuality and enjoy her relationship with Cain.

We had a great relationship, broke up, got back together again after three years. And that should have been a delicious time for me of reveling in it and feeling proud and free because I was in love," Shields told the outlet.

"But it was as if I was just paralyzed from shame, thinking everybody was going to know, thinking of letting my fans down because I had professed one thing," she explained.

"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" currently streams on Hulu.