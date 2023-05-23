KEY POINTS Sources told "Dateline" that Bryan Kohberger's family grew suspicious of his behavior

Kohberger's older sister pointed out her brother was living near the crime scene

Several Kohberger family members searched the suspect's vehicle for possible evidence

The family of Bryan Kohberger, the accused in the gruesome killings of four Idaho college students, feared the suspect was involved in the murders even before his arrest, according to a report.

In the latest episode of NBC's "Dateline" titled "The Killings on King Road," the Kohberger family reportedly grew increasingly suspicious over the suspect's behavior when they spent the holidays together at their home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, last December 2022.

An unnamed source told "Dateline" that Kohberger's relatives noticed that the suspect was constantly wearing latex gloves even when he was inside their home.

One of Kohberger's older sisters began to suspect that her brother was involved in the murders, and at one point, she raised it with other family members.

The source said the suspect's sister "loudly pointed out" that at the time of the murders, Kohberger was living just a few miles from the off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho, where the crime took place, and that he drove a white Hyundai Elantra — the exact vehicle investigated by the authorities.

Kohberger's sister believed that the family should consider him as the one who killed the four victims, the source added.

However, Kohberger's father defended his son, insisting he could not have been involved in the murders.

To find out the truth, several Kohberger family members searched the suspect's vehicle for possible evidence, sources told the true-crime TV program.

But Kohberger's relatives found nothing suspicious inside the car since the suspect had already cleaned it with bleach. Meanwhile, the police spotted him clearing the white Hyundai Elantra, according to the sources.

The revelations about the Kohberger family's suspicions came after the suspect attended his arraignment hearing following his indictment on murder and burglary charges last week by an Idaho grand jury.

On Monday, during the arraignment hearing, Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County Public Defender and Kohberger's defense lawyer said they would be "standing silent," meaning the suspect would not take a guilty or not-guilty stance, Fox News reported.

Following Taylor's remarks, Judge John Judge of the Latah County Court, entered a not-guilty plea for Kohberger.

Kohberger attended his arraignment while wearing an orange jumpsuit and no handcuffs.

The relatives of the murder victims, including Kristi and Steve Goncalves and Ben Mogen, were also present at the hearing.

According to the outlet, Idaho prosecutors have 60 days to notify the defense lawyers if they would seek the death penalty against Kohberger.