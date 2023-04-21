KEY POINTS A former associate of Bryan Kohberger at WSU reportedly thought someone broke into her apartment last year

The woman told Kohberger about the alleged break-in and asked for advice

Law enforcement is reportedly investigating whether Kohberger was the one who broke into the home

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November 2022 killings of four college students in Idaho, is suspected of breaking into the home of a former associate at Washington State University (WSU), a report has claimed.

An unnamed source "closely involved" in the case told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo that Kohberger's female associate thought someone broke into her apartment in the fall of 2022.

The colleague allegedly told Kohberger, a graduate student in the criminal justice program of WSU, about the break-in and asked for his advice on installing a home security system.

NewsNation learned that law enforcement "is suspicious" of whether Kohberger was the individual who broke into his colleague's house and whether he used the surveillance equipment to stalk her.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

In February, The New York Times obtained documents from WSU showing that Kohberger was investigated by his university over allegations of misconduct and troubling behavior around women.

Less than two weeks before the quadruple Idaho murders, Kohberger was called to a meeting with WSU faculty members to address the complaints regarding his behavior and to create an improvement plan for him.

More complaints regarding Kohberger's conduct surfaced after the murders, which led the WSU's criminal justice department to fire him from his teaching assistant position in December last year.

Kohberger was involved in two incidents, according to his termination letter, but he was not found guilty of any wrongdoings against his female students.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

During the investigation, police allegedly discovered pictures of one of the female victims on Kohberger's phone, an unnamed source told People.

"He had more than one picture of her," the source claimed.

"It was clear that he was paying attention to her," the source added.

Another unnamed source told People that Kohberger may have followed his three female victims on Instagram.

A now-deleted account allegedly owned by Kohberger reportedly followed Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle, but none of them followed the Instagram account back.

The judge presiding over the Idaho murders case recently approved prosecutors' 60 search warrant applications demanding that tech and retailer companies, including TikTok and Google, provide information about Kohberger and his victims.

Kohberger is expected to return to court on June 26 for the preliminary proceedings of the case.