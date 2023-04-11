KEY POINTS BTS Exhibition: Proof will be opening in Los Angeles in May

Fans can register now through Monday on the official website for a chance to get tickets

BTS Exhibition: Proof will include memorabilia throughout BTS' career

BTS Exhibition: Proof is making its way to the U.S. this spring.

BigHit Music announced Tuesday that the traveling exhibit will head to downtown Los Angeles in celebration of the South Korean pop boy group's 10th anniversary.

Opening in May, BTS fans, known as A.R.M.Y., will be taken on an "immersive visual journey that explores the members' past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience," a press release obtained by Billboard read.

The exhibition, which successfully launched with sold-out stops in South Korea's Seoul and Busan in 2022, will be held at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica in May and will offer an exclusive pop-up shop for attendees to purchase limited-edition BTS merchandise.

Ahead of its opening, fans can now register for a chance to get tickets until Monday at 11:59 p.m. PT. Though the registration does not automatically guarantee tickets, lucky fans will receive an email regarding their on-sale status and further instructions to purchase the tickets, according to the official website.

Only those with unique access codes will get a chance to access the pre-sale before the remaining tickets go on sale to the general public.

All attendees are eligible to participate in the sale. But if there is a high demand for tickets, attendees will be randomly selected to participate in the sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

On-site ticket sales will not be available, so fans must purchase their tickets online in advance. The website noted that any remaining tickets will be available online until two hours before each time slot.

Fans would not be allowed to purchase from third-party sellers as the tickets are non-transferable.

"The most beautiful moments in everyday life. The faint sound of music reaching around the door. A familiar face in a crowd of strangers. A flash of memory in the quiet moments of the day," a teaser on the exhibit's website read. "Some moments in life are made more special for being unremarkable. A reminder of all the times that will remain in the past, everlasting and unchanged."

The 80-minute-long tour will include wall projections, art displays of BTS' single and album covers, and a walkthrough experience featuring all seven members: RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V, according to Rolling Stone.

BTS Exhibition: Proof comes as the group remains on indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects or complete their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Four BTS members have already released solo albums, including J-Hope with "Jack in The Box," Jin with "The Astronaut," RM with "Indigo," and Jimin with "Face."

Suga is set to release his official solo album "D-Day" on April 21, while Jungkook and V have yet to release further details about their solo debut.

BTS is expected to make a comeback as a group in 2025. But during a press conference last month, Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk hinted that it was only a possibility.

"We said we 'hope' the members can resume in 2025, not 'will,'" Bang said, according to K-Pop Herald. "BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn't mean we can target then."