Big Hit Music just dropped the first surprise for BTS' Festa 2023, and it's a new song featuring all-seven members — RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and V.

On Monday, the South Korea-based entertainment agency revealed the official timeline of Festa in celebration of the K-pop sensation's 10th anniversary as a group since officially debuting in June 2013.

BTS annually released varying content in the weeks leading up to the anniversary, and the band has no plans of missing out this year despite going on an indefinite hiatus and some members completing their mandatory military service in South Korea.

To mark the occasion, BTS released a board game-inspired timeline of events. But most of the content remains a mystery to fans worldwide.

Days after the announcement, Big Hit Music solved the first mystery, revealing that BTS will release a digital single, titled "Take Two," this June. It is unclear when the members prepared for the single, but it could have been produced before Jin and J-Hope entered the military in December last year and March, respectively.

"All seven members participated in 'Take Two.' The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you," the announcement read on Weverse, adding that the track is a "precious gift" from BTS to all their fans — called ARMY.

"Take Two" is slated to hit music streaming platforms on June 9, Friday, at 1 p.m. (KST).

The timeline of events started on May 31, with more activities and surprises to be announced soon. The group's annual Festa will conclude on June 17 with an in-person event in Yeouido, Seoul. But details about the event, including the exact location and ticketing have yet to be revealed.

Last year's Festa was an emotional event for both BTS and the fans since the former officially announced that the group would take a break following years of success and achievements as international superstars.

However, a representative for the boy band clarified to Rolling Stone that the members planned to explore solo projects and would remain active in "different formats."

Since then, members J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga have all released their solo albums in the past months. Suga also embarked on his solo world tour, "D-Day," starting with back-to-back shows on April 26 and 27 at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Jungkook and V have yet to reveal plans for their solo debut. But they have been dominating the fashion industry, becoming the global ambassador for Calvin Klein and French fashion house Celine, respectively.

As BTS' annual Festa celebration nears, fans should check out the timeline of events and try to decipher what the group has in store.