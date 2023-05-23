KEY POINTS BTS member Suga broke multiple records for his "D-Day" world tour

Suga made U.S. history as the first rapper to earn more than $3 million in a single arena concert

Suga's "D-Day" world tour is now the highest-grossing tour by an Asian soloist in the U.S.

BTS member Suga continues to break records as a soloist.

The 30-year-old "Haegeum" hitmaker has become the first-ever rapper in history to earn more than $3 million for one arena concert in the U.S., according to a report from the Twitter account @touringdata.

#SUGA of @BTS_twt is the first rapper to earn over $3 million in a single arena-concert in US history, with $3.164 million each night at the Forum in Inglewood on May 10-11 and 14, 2023. — Touring Data (@touringdata) May 23, 2023

Suga has earned his highest-grossing concert of all time, accumulating $3.164 million each night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on all three shows dated May 10, 11 and 14.

The K-pop star embarked on a solo world tour, called "D-Day," late last month, where he performed in sold-out arenas across different cities in the U.S. It first kicked off at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, with a back-to-back show held on April 26 and 27, and it has since been widely successful.

"D-Day" now holds the record as the highest-grossing tour by an Asian solo act in U.S. history, earning a total of $30.2 million from 151,000 tickets sold across 11 shows.

Following such a feat, the 11-show trek is now among the top tours by Asian acts in the country, ranking No. 4 overall.

"D-Day" was bested by BTS' "Love: Speak Yourself" in 2018 with $70.7 million from 18 shows and 2021's "Permission To Dance" with $69.3 million from 8 shows and Blackpink's "Born Pink" world tour, which garnered $45.5 million from around 12 to 17 shows.

Rounding up the list are Stray Kids with "Maniac," Singaporean singer JJ Lin with "JJ20" and K-pop girl group Twice's fourth world tour "III."

When news of Suga's historic milestones was announced on social media the singer immediately trended on Twitter's K-pop category, based on the latest trending topics list in the Philippines.

The handle "FIRST RAPPER" made waves on the social media platform, where thousands of fans congratulated Suga for his successful solo career and even dubbed him a "history maker."

"Agust D went from 'first Korean rapper,' 'first Asian rapper' to 'first rapper in history' ... NO ONE IS TOUCHING HIM," one fan wrote, to which another user responded, "History maker. [This is] insane and [mind-blowing]. He did that alone."

"A 'first rapper' that spits fire on stage, [a[ talented producer [with] a genius mind and passion [for] music... Agust D [is a] history maker. Congratulations Agust D!" a third fan said.

A FIRST RAPPER that spits fire on stage, talented producer a genius mind and passion on music..



AGUST D HISTORY MAKER

CONGRATULATIONS AGUST Dpic.twitter.com/MefPcU706m — YOONMINViBeS🐱🐥 (@YMIN779) May 23, 2023

Another commented, "He earned every penny... I attended his last concert in Oakland, and he was amazing and my god breathtaking. Thank you, Yoongi, for the best day of my life."

"The first!!!! Wow, congratulations Yoongi! I'm so proud of you," a fifth fan stated.

Suga will perform once again with a three-night show at Jakarta's Indonesia Convention Exhibition on May 26 to 28, marking his first show for the Asia leg of the "D-Day" tour.