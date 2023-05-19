KEY POINTS Jimin topped the top 20 list of most searched male K-pop idols, followed by fellow BTS members Suga and Jungkook

All four Blackpink members dominated the top of the most searched female K-pop idols; Jisoo ranked No. 1

Other K-pop artists on the list include IVE's Wonyoung, TXT's Yeonjun, Big Bang's Taeyang and many others

Several K-pop stars dominated YouTube's most searched list in the U.S. amid the continuous rise of the industry's success.

South Korean media outlet AllKpop unveiled its top 20 list of most searched K-Pop idols — males and females, separately — on the music giant this 2023 after analyzing the trend of their popularity.

BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga topped the male idol list, ranking first, second, and third, respectively. Though the South Korean pop boy band took an indefinite hiatus, each member had been releasing solo content over the past months.

The 27-year-old artist previously released his first solo album, "Face," which became an instant hit among fans across the globe. HYBE Corporation — the entertainment agency of BTS — dropped music videos featuring Jimin's hits "Like Crazy" and "Set Me Free Pt.2" via the official HYBE Label YouTube account.

"Like Crazy," the main track of his album, accumulated 56 million views on the platform as of press time. While "Set Me Free Pt.2," which highlighted Jimin's jaw-dropping dance skills, reached 77 million views.

In April, Suga, 30, also released his official album "D-Day," which is the final installment of his mixtape trilogy after 2016's "Agust D" and 2020's "D-2." Upon its release, HYBE Labels released three music videos featuring the tracks "Haeuguem," "Amygdala" and "Daechwita," which have a combined number of views of over 500 million.

As for Jungkook, 25, he has successfully released record-breaking hits such as "Left and Right," featuring American musician Charlie Puth, and "Dreamers," the official soundtrack of 2022's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rounding up the male idols list are (in no particular order) EXO's Kai and Baekhyun; BTS' V, J-Hope, RM and Jin; Stray Kids' Hyungjin, Felix, Bang Chan, Lee Know and Changbin; Big Bang's Taeyang and G-Dragon; TXT's Yeonjun, SHINee's Taemin, and Super M's Lucas.

For the most searched female K-pop idols, all four Blackpink members entered the top 5. Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie took the three highest ranks, respectively, while Rosé was only bested by IVE member Wonyoung.

The "Pink Venom" hitmakers previously broke several Guinness World Records on YouTube, including the most-viewed music channel for a group with 30 billion video views and the most subscribed band with 88.3 million subscribers.

Jisoo, 28, who ranked No. 1 on the list, recently released her solo song, "Flower." It has since accumulated over 200 million views as of press time.

Lisa, 26, also dominated the music streaming giant for the past years, following her solo debut in September 2021. The music video for her track "LALISA" earned about 618 million views alone, while the "Money" exclusive performance video accumulated a whopping 830 million views.

The quartet previously headlined the 2023 Coachella Music Valley Music and Arts Festival, and most of their performances have also been uploaded on YouTube, attracting millions of views worldwide.

Other female K-pop artists who made it to the top 20 list were TWICE members Naeyeon, Chaeyoung, Sana, Tzuyu, Jihyo and Momo; ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin; Girls' Generation Taeyeon, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon, Red Velvet members Seulgi and Irene; (G)I-DLE members Soyeon and Yuqi, and Aespa's Karina.