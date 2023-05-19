KEY POINTS Suga started producing music when he was 13

Jin had his solo debut with his album, "The Astronaut," in 2022

Lisa's album, "Lalisa," sold over 730,000 copies in its release week

K-Pop celebrities are always keen to showcase their talents and bring out the best in them. They often perform on television shows, collaborate with other musical artists and even host special events or concerts for their fans. Korean celebrities also have a big influence not just in Asia but also around the world. It is evident in their YouTube views, Spotify streams and social media followers.

Below we listed the top 10 Korean idols with the most Instagram followers. Let us see how these K-Pop celebrities have become an important part of Korean pop culture and an inspiration to many people.

10.

RM - 43.8 Million

Username: @rkive

RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, is the leader of the popular K-pop sensation BTS and has gained international recognition for his charisma on and off stage. He was born Kim Nam-joon in the Dongjak District of South Korea on Sept. 12, 1994, and moved to Ilsan at a young age. During that time, he became a fan of hip-hop music, and his interest in lyricism grew.

He began rapping in amateur circles and released several tracks under the alias "Runch Ranga."

9.

Suga - 44.9 Million

Username: @agustd

Min Yoon-gi, more famously known as Suga, is also part of the boy group BTS and one of the most recognizable stars in the world. He began producing music when he was 13 after being inspired by rap duo Stony Skunk's song Ragga Muffin.

Before joining BTS, Suga was an underground rapper. He has continued his career as a solo artist, known as Agust D, and is currently on a world tour. In addition to his work in the music industry, Suga has been generous in donating to various causes for several years now.

8.

Jin - 45.2 Million

Username: @jin

Jin is the eldest member of BTS and the first to enter military service. His real name is Kim Seok-jin. He was born on Dec. 4, 1992, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

He also released solo songs, all self-composed digital singles such as "Tonight," "Abyss" and "Super Tuna." He then had his official solo debut with his first single album, "The Astronaut," in 2022.

7.

J-Hope - 46 Million

Username: @uarmyhope

BTS' J-Hope has contributed to their various albums and mini collections, writing hit songs such as "Hold Me Tight," "Butterfly" and "Whalien 52."

J-Hope has been generous with his earnings, having bought an apartment worth $1.6 million in 2016 and donating to Child Fund Korea and the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. In total, it is estimated that he has donated over $700,000 to charitable causes.

6.

Jimin - 49.4 Million

Username: @j.m

Park Jimin has recently made a huge impact on the American music industry with his new single, "Like Crazy," which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

It is believed to have recorded one of the biggest sales in history for a song and marks an impressive start for the South Korean solo artist.

5.

V - 58.9 Million

Username: @thv

V, or Kim Taehyung, is known for having an irresistible cuteness and a dork personality. He isn't just an idol but also a gifted actor on the small screen. His breakthrough role was in the youth drama "Hwarang: The Beginning," where audiences fell in love with his portrayal of a playful young man and his ability to show deep emotion and sorrow. His ability to showcase various emotions, previously seen in BTS Bombs and Twitter videos, make him well-suited for acting roles.

4.

Rosé - 71.6 Million

Username: @roses_are_rosie

Blackpink's Rosé, born in New Zealand and raised in Australia as Roseanne Park, is the main vocalist of the group. Aside from being active in the music industry, she is also an ambassador to several luxury brands.

Tiffany & Co. has chosen Blackpink's Rosé as its worldwide ambassador. She can often be spotted wearing pieces from the Tiffany Hardwear collection. She is also an ambassador for Saint Laurent and has been seen in their campaigns and runway shows.

3.

Jisoo - 72.6 Million

Username: @sooyaaa__

Kim Jisoo, the oldest member of Blackpink, has become the face of French luxury fashion house Dior and was inducted into Cartier's Panthère community as a spokesperson. She joined other celebrities such as Emma Chamberlain, Austin Butler and Ella Balinska in becoming brand ambassadors for these well-known brands.

She also recently debuted as a solo artist with her song "Flower," which is included in her album "Me."

2.

Jennie - 78.8 Million

Username: @jennierubyjane

Kim Jennie, otherwise known as Jennie, was born on Jan. 16, 1996. She had spent five years living abroad in New Zealand before returning to South Korea and joining YG Entertainment as a trainee. Jennie became part of the girl group Blackpink soon after.

In addition to Korean, she is fluent in English and Japanese. She has partnered with major international brands such as Samsung and Lotte and got chosen as an ambassador for Chanel Korea Beauty in 2017.

1.

Lisa - 93.6 Million

Username: @lalalalisa_m

Lisa, also known by her birth name Pranpriya Manobal and stage name Lalisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea as a member of the K-pop group Blackpink.

She has collaborated with numerous big brands such as AIS, Samsung, Adidas and Celine and recently released her solo album, "Lalisa," which sold over 730,000 copies in its release week. Lisa has also broken Guinness World Records for becoming the fastest K-pop female soloist to achieve one billion streams on Spotify.