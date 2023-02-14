BTS rapper Suga, a.k.a. Agust D, is all set to kickstart his first solo tour. The "Give it to Me" rapper's tour will begin in New York on April 26.

The "Daechwita" rapper, also known as Min Yoongi, made the announcement in an Instagram post Tuesday and unveiled the locations of his solo musical event.

The 29-year-old singer, producer, dancer and rapper will perform in New York, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland in the U.S. He will also travel to Southeast Asian cities such as Jakarta, Singapore and Bangkok and Japan.

Suga's U.S. tour details

UBS Arena in New York's Belmont Park on April 26 and 27

Prudential Center in Newark on April 29

All State Arena in Rosemont on May 3, 5 and 6

Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 10, 11 and 14

Oakland Arena in Oakland on May 16 and 17

Southeast Asia tour details

Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Jakarta from May 26 to 28

Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 10 to 11

Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 17 and 18

After this, he will return to two Seoul and will perform at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24 and 25.

Suga will release the dates and venues of his Japan performances at a later date.

Verified fan club members – ARMY members - can get tickets from Ticketmaster on March 1, while general verified fans can purchase their tickets on March 2. The remaining tickets will be available for sale on March 3.

BTS members are busy with their solo activities after their oldest member, Jin, went into mandatory military training in December.

Earlier, on his YouTube show "Suchwita," Suga met his favorite K-pop artist, BIGBANG singer Taeyang, and excitedly revealed how the latter influenced him to pursue his musical ambition.

"I'm so nervous. It's because I'm such a huge fan," Suga told Taeyang. "It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG practically made BTS," Suga told Taeyang. "You were musicians whom I aspired to be like as a kid.

Meanwhile, Suga's bandmate Jimin earlier revealed his first solo album will be released in March.

"I think the album I've been working on is going to drop in around March," Jimin said in a live broadcast on the Weverse app last week. "I'm currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I'm planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it."