Elevation Construction is redefining what it means to build a home, starting from the foothills of Vermont's Green Mountains. Established in 2022 by construction veteran Todd Riordan, this full-service construction and development firm crafts personal living environments that reflect the vision and identity of each client.

Riordan has over 15 years of experience in commercial construction. He left a structured career in large-scale project management to embrace the more hands-on, client-centric world of custom and semi-custom home building. This pivot was determined not only by professional ambition. Riordan recognized an opportunity in the market.

Elevation is a response to a post-pandemic demand shift. The custom home market saw a surge in interest. However, options were polarized. "Clients could either choose from mass-produced designs or hire ultra-premium builders with multi-year timelines and budgets out of reach for most," Riordan states.

The founder saw an underserved segment craving high-quality, distinctive homes but with more reasonable pricing. This gap became Elevation Construction's niche. Today, the firm specializes in full design-build custom homes, semi-custom residences, and small-scale development projects amplified by a team consisting of both design and construction experts.

Elevation Construction's services include pre-construction planning and consulting, fully integrated design-build services, real estate development for raw or partially designed land, and light commercial or investment property construction. The company leverages its extensive experience in cost estimation, procurement, and value engineering to provide clients with financial flexibility while maintaining their vision.

It's worth emphasizing that Elevation relies on a tightly knit network of trusted subcontractors and vendors. The company ensures a repeatable level of craftsmanship and efficiency by maintaining consistency across project teams, from framers to electricians. This continuity is especially important in design-build projects, where even small variations in execution can have outsized impacts on aesthetics and budget.

Using a streamlined package system and a lean management structure allows Elevation to keep timelines in check and costs managed effectively without compromising on quality or individuality. These long-standing relationships also reinforce Elevation's belief that strong relationships on both the client and vendor sides are crucial to successful outcomes.

The Vermont-based firm further distinguishes itself with its mission and philosophy. Since its establishment, Riordan has ensured it employs a model revolving around accessible and collaborative homebuilding. In this context, accessibility doesn't only pertain to cost. The firm prioritizes making clients feel genuinely connected to the process. Buyers are encouraged and empowered to contribute to design and build decisions, ensuring their homes function well and resonate with them.

This commitment to client involvement shaped Elevation's values. The team brings a high level of energy, motivation, and dedication to every build. "This cultural foundation is what's been lacking in the industry and what truly sets our process apart," says Riordan. Besides managing logistics and construction timelines, the Elevation team invites homeowners to leave their imprint. This can mean everything, from floor plan design and the touches of choosing unique window grilles to working with masons on a custom fireplace and adding distinctive architectural details. "The goal is to build homes with personality before we hand over the keys, always following our mantra of turning dirt to dreams," the founder adds.

Feedback from homeowners has been an affirmation of Elevation's impact and the driving force behind the firm's growth. Clients frequently express satisfaction at seeing their visions brought to life, citing how closely the final product matches their inspiration photos. "Comments like 'This is exactly what we wanted' are the reason we exist," says Riordan. "In a recent build, we built a home based on an image from a magazine that the client was drawn to. Our team didn't have a floor plan to guide us, but we reverse-engineered a design that captured that aesthetic to perfection." This story highlights Elevation's ability to turn abstract ideas into architectural reality.

Elevation Construction looks forward to becoming one of the region's most sought-after names in the custom, semi-custom, and spec-home building sectors. The founder focuses on addressing the affordability gap without sacrificing the core values that define the company. He envisions Elevation as both developer and builder, as it will allow the firm to control costs more tightly and, in turn, provide more families with access to thoughtfully designed, high-quality homes developed with vision.