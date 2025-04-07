Established over 85 years ago, Technical Rubber Company (TRC) is a family-owned sustainable solutions brand headquartered in Johnstown, Ohio. Founded by Charles Cornell in 1939, the company has seen over four generations of resourceful leaders. With a global reach, TRC follows the circular economy model in leading the rubber products industry.

Participating in the manufacture and distribution of over 10,000 products globally, TRC is a family of brands comprising TECH, Advanced Mobility Solutions (AMS), PANG Industrial, and Salvadori. The four organizations have distinct purposes that work in synergy within the TRC family, fulfilling customer needs through inventive solutions while increasing accessibility to high-quality, eco-friendly products. TECH leads tire repair and wheel service products, while PANG Industrial provides exceptional conveyor belt repair solutions.

TRC

AMS is future-forward, promoting maximum performance, safety, and profit. Predominant capabilities of AMS include autonomous monitoring of tire health through updated sensory technology, tracking fleet health, and autonomous inventory management using RFID. Providing fully customized recycling solutions, Salvadori supports the eco-conscious requirements of all customers, in an ever evolving regulatory landscape. With an accomplished team of engineers, designers, fabricators, and technicians, Salvadori champions the resolution of rubber waste by converting end-of-life tires and conveyor belts into valuable products with a renewed purpose.

Each brand follows TRC's strategic 4R vision, centering on reducing waste and producing maximum value from products that were originally considered to be at the end of their life. The components of TRC's 4R vision include Repair, Reuse, Recycle, and Repurpose. Partnering with several entities, TRC applies its 4R vision by repurposing tires into new usable products. This process follows a model of sustainable production and consumption, driving circular economic impact, resulting in significant waste reduction.

TRC aims to help the industry rethink the current system of sustainability through its work and products. Shifting the popular focus on plastic being the dominant deterrent to environmental well-being, TRC intends to bring the same awareness to the global problem of rubber waste build-up. Recognizing the irreparable impact of partial solutions to complex tire pollutants, TRC integrates the concept of circular economy into its operations to ensure the provision of complete solutions. The four entities within the family brand constantly innovate and participate in valuable acquisitions to achieve this lofty goal.

"We follow an all-inclusive approach when it comes to promoting sustainability. Whether experimenting in-house or acquiring others, we push ourselves to the limit in order to support our clients and their needs," explains Eric Lloyd, VP of global marketing and business development.

Contrasting with the traditional economic model of production, use, and disposal in landfills, TRC's Salvadori outfit focuses on waste-to-value, continuously designing and repurposing end of life products, into unique products with an extended lifespan. This involves 3 phases of tire recycling, encompassing processes such as breakdown, shredding, and molding.

Affirming this, Lloyd reveals, "TRC appreciates that the current market revolves around tire repair. We are committed to evolving alongside the market by not only listening to customer concerns and requirements but developing innovative solutions to meet their future needs. Being innovative is our passion."

Lloyd attributes the long-standing success of TRC to its deep-seated motivation for a community approach. The company has developed several educational measures to help customers remain informed of options and thrive in an economy that can, at times, be challenging. This includes developing partner programs with tire shops and training tire repair shops to support customers during their time of need. This feature is built in during purchase for all TRC customers, ensuring safety and reliability even during travel. Lloyd adds, "When you're on vacation with family, and your tire needs to be repaired, our ethos is to ensure your repair keeps you going, keeps you and your family safe,"

The other part of TRC's community initiative involves support for partnering institutions. The AMS outfit of TRC presents a unique solution by working with fleets to monitor tire health and providing data on when maintenance is due. This allows fleets to reduce operational costs while preventing unplanned interruptions to services. AMS supports fleets in increasing product lifespan and the elevation of safety standards by offering driver-facing services. The company remains steadfast in its approach to continuous innovation and improvement of service, customer satisfaction, and community well-being.

Lloyd emphasizes, "We will do everything in our capacity to educate both the industry and end-users on the need for a safer, more responsible, and sustainable future for tire life-cycle management."