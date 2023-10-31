California has the most zip codes in a list of the 100 with the priciest homes in the U.S., according to an analysis by online real estate company RealtyHop. The second-most expensive areas are in New York, followed by a tie between Massachusetts and New Jersey in third place.

California holds 61 of the 100 zip codes, two more than last year. For the fourth year in a row, the priciest area of the list is Atherton, which is about 30 miles south of San Francisco. The median home price there is at $7.95 million, ReatlyHop said.

The second priciest zip code is the Beverly Hills, the famous 90210, where properties have a median price of $6.29 million. California has six of the 10 most expensive zip codes in the list.

The state of New York has 18 zip codes in the analysis, four less than last year. New York City lost one area, but still has five areas listed.

Twelve states made the RealtyHop list this year. The analysis shows that the prices came down from last year: 53 zip codes have a median value of at least $2.5 million, compared with 61 in 2022. The median price point fell $152,000 to $2.6 million.

RealtyHop said its team pulled all 3.64 million real estate listings advertised in the U.S. so far this year and sorted them by zip code.