California News Station ‘Accidentally’ Tweets Racial Slur, Blames ‘Technical Error’

A Los Angeles news station claimed to have experienced a "technical error" after posting a racial slur to its official X account on Friday.

KTLA quickly deleted the tweet, but not before viewers were able to screenshot the alarming one-word post. The station issued the following statement immediately afterward:

"KTLA experienced a technical error while adding language filters to our social media accounts, resulting in an offensive word being accidentally shared. We are appalled and apologize that this occurred."

X allows users to mute certain words, removing posts containing specified words from notifications and the user's timeline. It seems the staff member managing the account accidentally posted a word it intended to mute.

Many commenters were not satisfied by the explanation, accusing the station of lying. "What intern came up with this excuse?" a user asked, with another responding "Sure, now tell us the truth."

KTLA saying their quiet beliefs out loud.



"Language filters?" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — DeplorableMe (@TiredofPCCrap) April 11, 2025

"Don't you just hate it when the filters accidentally post slurs on Twitter?" another sarcastic post read. "How does a technical error make you post the N WORD?" an account asked before adding, "I think you meant to use race for clicks."

If Fox news or Republicans did this you'd be calling for charges and federal jail time. — Sarah 🌴🌵 (@SarahfromOC) April 11, 2025

"Never watching KKKTLA again," one post declared.

While most comments expressed outrage, a few sympathized with the social media manager "having the worst day of their life."

"As a amateur programmer, yes THIS CAN HAPPEN while fiddling around with profanity filters!" a user defended.

One commenter even offered conciliatory encouragement: "All good. Stuff happens."

Originally published on Latin Times