California News Station 'Accidentally' Tweets Racial Slur, Blames 'Technical Error'
"How does a technical error make you post the N WORD?"
A Los Angeles news station claimed to have experienced a "technical error" after posting a racial slur to its official X account on Friday.
KTLA quickly deleted the tweet, but not before viewers were able to screenshot the alarming one-word post. The station issued the following statement immediately afterward:
"KTLA experienced a technical error while adding language filters to our social media accounts, resulting in an offensive word being accidentally shared. We are appalled and apologize that this occurred."
X allows users to mute certain words, removing posts containing specified words from notifications and the user's timeline. It seems the staff member managing the account accidentally posted a word it intended to mute.
Many commenters were not satisfied by the explanation, accusing the station of lying. "What intern came up with this excuse?" a user asked, with another responding "Sure, now tell us the truth."
"Don't you just hate it when the filters accidentally post slurs on Twitter?" another sarcastic post read. "How does a technical error make you post the N WORD?" an account asked before adding, "I think you meant to use race for clicks."
"Never watching KKKTLA again," one post declared.
While most comments expressed outrage, a few sympathized with the social media manager "having the worst day of their life."
"As a amateur programmer, yes THIS CAN HAPPEN while fiddling around with profanity filters!" a user defended.
One commenter even offered conciliatory encouragement: "All good. Stuff happens."
