A school shooter who opened fire on kindergartners had reportedly been pretending to enroll a child in the California Christian school before the attack.

The suspect, who has not been named due to the ongoing investigation, had met with an administrator at Feather River Adventist School to talk about enrolling a child at the school north of Sacramento, as reported by CNN.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said investigators are working to determine if the meeting had just been a ploy so that they could get onto school property.

The male suspect was found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting and critically injuring two kindergartners. The children were taken to a hospital in "extremely critical condition," Honea said, as reported by CBS News.

The small school affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church enrolls less than 40 students. The sheriff said the school's ties to the church are currently being investigated as the motive for the shooting.

Jocelyn Orlando, a sixth grader at the school, told KCRA, "I also saw the shooter go across a window, like pacing back and forth. And then we were running to the gym. I looked back and I saw a shadow with a gun, so I told most people to run even faster."

The FBI is working with the sheriff's office on the case.

