Cambridge Homeschool Online, an exclusive virtual academy, is celebrating over two decades of providing quality education to children. The school was founded to increase educational outcomes for all children, regardless of their background. As technology has advanced and cultural norms have shifted, virtual schooling has become as effective as traditional schooling. Online education often provides gifted and special needs children with the perfect environment for achieving impressive educational milestones.

Cambridge Homeschool Online stemmed from Dr. Troy Page's struggles. While teaching art design at a state school in the U.K., Dr. Page found it difficult to satisfy the needs of all students. His time was constantly strained, and he didn't have the luxury of focusing on one group of students at a time. He could only try to accommodate their needs.

However, Dr. Page believed technology, which was much more rudimentary at the time, would facilitate a better learning experience for students.

To make this project a reality, Dr. Page began learning coding basics to create a website with the class textbook and examples of student work. After obtaining old computers from his school, gifted students started using the website and other pupils followed.

Dr. Page had no intention of creating a business with his online learning portal. However, as more students began using his website, he realized how impactful it could be for the trajectory of their lives. Disadvantaged students, who rarely pursued higher learning, were now excelling. This was a monumental achievement, as educational inequities were addressed or even alleviated by a simple computer program.

Soon, Dr. Page's website was being used in 50 schools across England and more subjects were being adapted for online learning. His website would later turn into Cambridge Homeschool Online, a trustworthy educational provider for students across the world.

The pandemic made virtual learning socially acceptable, as millions of children and teachers moved their in-person activities online. The benefits of online education became clear to parents and children, who were suitable for this change. Many of them had struggled with conventional schooling, where classes were too big, students didn't receive enough one-on-one support, and not all teachers or children were happy to be there.

Cambridge Homeschool Online received an influx of interest during this time. The company's team and its pupils grew an unprecedented amount.

Parents with children studying at Cambridge Homeschool Online report higher satisfaction and fulfillment with their children's educational journey. The school prides itself on offering a motivated community, highly qualified subject specialists, and small class sizes. Cambridge Homeschool Online students praise the institution for its personalized support, encouraging environment, and wealth of educational resources.

Dr. Troy Page is grateful for the positive impact Cambridge Homeschool Online has created. The success stories of students and parents are the fuel that drives the institution to continue its hard work.