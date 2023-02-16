Camila Cabello has parted ways with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch after just eight months of romance.

The exclusive dating app that caters to Jewish people, dubbed the "Jewish Raya," revealed the news through a newsletter sent to its subscribers Wednesday. "Austin is single again," it read, People reported.

The pair was first romantically linked in June last year. An Entertainment Tonight report said Cabello and Kevitch had mutual friends and that the latter had asked them to set him up with the 25-year-old "Bam Bam" singer.

At the time, a source told the outlet that Cabello and the 31-year-old businessman "went out and had fun together."

In August 2022, the two lovebirds were seen strolling and holding hands in Los Angeles.

Cabello was also previously linked to dating expert Matthew Hussey. She started dating the British native in February 2018 after meeting him on the set of the NBC morning show "Today." The pair made their relationship red carpet official when they attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party together in February 2019. Months later in June, the pair ended their romantic journey.

Days before her split with Hussey, Cabello dropped a steamy music video for her duet with Shawn Mendes, "Señorita." The video portrayed them as lovers who could not get enough of each other after meeting at a club. The attraction led them to a motel room where they shared a passionate night.

In July 2019, Cabello and Mendes started dating. Nearly three years later, the pair jointly announced the end of their romantic relationship.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," read a joint statement from the pair, which they shared on Instagram. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

Cabello last year revealed that she once joined a dating app but a weird incident led her to delete her account in just 24 hours.

"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left," Cabello said during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "Because the first guy that DM'ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?"