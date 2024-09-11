Campbell's -- it's not just soup anymore. In fact, the company that has been serving up spoonfuls of liquid goodness for more than 150 years is now taking the "soup" from its name.

The Campbell Company unveiled its new name and logo Tuesday, reflecting a switch from its soup-driven brand to reflect the wide selection of foods under its umbrella, including Rao's pasta sauce and Goldfish snack crackers.

"Today we're so much more than soup," Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse said during Tuesday's rebranding announcement. "... For the last five years, we have been on a transformative journey to redefine our company."

That redefinition includes broadening the company's scope to include its wide array of non-soup food items. Campbell's iconic brands include Cape Cod chips, Pace salsa, Pepperidge Farm cookies, Swanson meals and V-8 juices.

Founded in 1869 and its cans immortalized in the works of artist Andy Warhol, the Campbell's Company will continue to make soups as the largest producer in the market, but with a renewed emphasis on its other snack brands.

"We have built the best snacks portfolio in faster growing and advantaged categories," said Campbell's Snacks division president Chris Foley. "... We could not be better positioned for leading the on-going growth and momentum in snacking."