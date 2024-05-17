Furry friends quickly become integral parts of life, bond with families, and enrich lives. While training is sometimes associated with eliminating the trust aspect and taming dogs' freedom, research shows that training not only teaches better manners and impressive tricks—it also deepens the dog/owner connection. For over 15 years, Canine Scholars has been lending a helpful hand to all pup lovers in need of professional assistance, improving many lives with its outcome-driven and unique approach.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Canine Scholars offers a wide array of services, from obedience and puppy programs to leash and group training. Among its services, the company's in-home dog training program stands as a testament to the founder's commitment to filling an evident gap in the industry—the deficit of cohesive methods that fuel each other's efficacy. Jason Toy, a dog enthusiast and founder of Canine Scholars, recalls witnessing many training procedures that focused on singular aspects and failed to generate long-lasting results. Canine Scholars also offers remote services throughout the US. The company hopes to spread its results-based training programs to more owners by partnering with certified trainers in new regions.

"The key to what we do is finding the disconnect in the industry and doing what we can to help bridge it," Jason adds. "People are busy and don't have the time to spend hours a week training puppies that - realistically - will return to cheeky ways whenever the setting changes. In-home training is the best solution that teaches pups how to be obedient in a specific environment."

Over the years, Canine Scholars has served hundreds of customers who turn into loyal and content customers, often returning years later when a new pup joins the family. Canine Scholars made a mark with its straight-to-the-point approach; in addition to focusing on dogs, certified trainers work alongside people, teaching both canines and their owners how to thrive.

Canine Scholars is always ready to answer the needs of people and their paw friends, regardless of the breed, activity requirements, and the owners' lifestyles. Through asking vital questions, such as 'How many behaviors does the dog need to learn?''How precise are the behaviors?' or 'What is the timeline?' Canine Scholars ensures the training is personalized and focuses on specific areas of improvement. To make the process as seamless and hassle-free as possible, Canine Scholars offers service packages, including a lifetime package, that accommodate all goals and needs.

For its efforts over the 15 years of service, Canine Scholars has been recognized nationally, and the dogs they trained starred in commercials and shows. The belief that respect, trust, and love are the keys to establishing long-lasting relationships has been driving this dog training leader since day one. Currently, Canine Scholars is dedicated to expanding its paw-sitive impact, with plans to launch a redesigned potty training app, a revamped online course, and a proprietary educational book.

"At Canine Scholars, your goal is our objective. We don't want you to come to training every Saturday for months. That's not training; that's making you dependent on us," adds Jason. "Instead, we focus on long-lasting solutions and immediate impact, and we deliver what we promise."