A now-pardoned Capitol rioter has argued that President Donald Trump's blanket pardon should also extend to his conviction of a plot to murder the FBI agents who had been investigating his case connected to the Capitol riots.

Edward Kelley's attorneys asserted that because his conviction for the murder plot had been in a way connected to the Capitol riots, Trump's pardon should also extend to void this conviction, according to a motion filed in Tennessee.

"The Presidential Pardon and executive action specifically cover all charges 'related to' the events of January 6, 2021. In this instance there can be no dispute that Kelley's case in this court is related to the events of January 6th and is covered by the president's executive action," the motion stated.

The motion went on to provide a definition of the word "related," arguing that the commonsense definition of the word proved that these cases are connected, therefore making this conviction applicable to the president's pardon.

In November 2024, Kelley was convicted of conspiracy to murder federal employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, and influencing a federal official by threat. During the trial, lawyers presented a "kill list" allegedly created by Kelley targeting the FBI agents who helped conduct the investigation into his role in the Capitol riots, according to the Department of Justice.

Another defendant who had previously pleaded guilty testified that he and Kelley had planned possible attacks using car bombs and drones on the Knoxville FBI Field Office, as well as possible assassination attempts on the FBI agents.

Kelley, 36, remains in custody as he awaits his May 7 sentencing date, and is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Tennessee man had been convicted of assaulting law enforcement, civil disorder and destruction of government property earlier in November 2024 for his role in the Capitol riots. He was also convicted of eight misdemeanor offenses.

Kelley was going to be sentenced for these convictions on April 7, however that hearing was canceled as a result of Trump's pardons.

Originally published by Latin Times.