A Texas couple are getting sent to prison for their roles in the Capitol riot, despite their efforts to argue that charges against them should be dropped if Donald Trump was not held accountable.

Mark Middleton, 55, and Jalise Middleton, 54, had previously bragged about their violent actions during the January 6 insurrection, in which they assaulted two DC Police officers.

"The Middletons – since their arrest, but particularly since their conviction – have continued to fan the flames of discord and civil strife," prosecutors wrote in court documents obtained by WUSA 9. "Hardly a day goes by when one, if not – as it almost always is – both, of the Middletons do not spread lies about the 2020 election, defend, trumpet and exalt in their conduct at the Capitol, or celebrate other people who participated in the riot."

The couple also claimed their case should be dismissed due to a perceived lack of prosecution of former President Trump. Also in their defense, attorney's Stephen Brennwald and Kira Ann West made it a point to blame the officers for instigating the assaults.

"The Court will find [Jalise] chose to exercise her constitutional right to trial because she believes what she did on January 6, 2021, was what any concerned citizen would do," West wrote. "It is her sincere belief that she was attacked first and she to this day does not understand what she did to provoke the anger of the officer that assaulted her."

The two were ultimately convicted in February for the assaults, one count of civil disorder, and four misdemeanors. In September, one felony count of obstruction of an official was dismissed.

On Tuesday, despite all efforts to get all charges dropped, the Forestburg, Texas, couple were officially sentenced.

Mark received two and half years in prison with three years of supervised release. Jalise received just over one and a half years in prison and two and a half years of supervised release.

