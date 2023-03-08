Cara Delevingne has a brand new outlook on life after publicly exhibiting bizarre behavior that left those closest to her and fans concerned about the model's well-being.

In an interview for the April cover of Vogue, Delevingne opened up about how her life fell apart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Delevingne neared her 30th birthday in August 2022, she decided to end her 20s with a bang. The actress decided she would "party as hard as I could" by enjoying a wild three-week vacation in Ibiza followed by an Alice in Wonderland-themed birthday party.

"I always kind of knew that things were going to have to be different in my 30s because the way that I was living was not sustainable," she told Vogue.

Delevingne admitted she would often feel invincible when on drugs, and her dangerous behavior scared her loved ones.

Following weeks of partying under the influence, Delevingne returned from the Burning Man festival in Nevada and was en route to a work engagement when the infamous airport pictures were taken.

Paparazzi photos and videos surfaced in September 2022 of Delevingne appearing disheveled without shoes at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Delevingne revealed the images acted as a wake-up call for her to seek help.

"I hadn't slept. I was not O.K.," she said. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point, it was like, O.K., I don't look well."

She continued: "You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way, those pictures were something to be grateful for."

Delevingne's friends and family rallied around her in support, which she initially struggled to accept.

Delevingne checked herself into rehab late last year and has since entered a 12-step treatment program for substance and alcohol abuse. In addition, Delevingne has daily yoga sessions, attends weekly therapy sessions, and relies on other methods amid her recovery.