Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, rose to prominence as a rapper, singer, and songwriter, known for her unapologetic persona and chart-topping hits. Born on Oct. 11, 1992, in the Bronx, New York City, she initially gained attention through her candid and humorous social media posts before transitioning to a career in music. With her breakthrough single "Bodak Yellow", Cardi B became the first female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a solo artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Since then, she has solidified her status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary music and pop culture.

Net worth

As of early 2024, Cardi B's net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, accrued through revenue from music sales, tours, endorsements, and television appearances.

Her breakthrough album, "Invasion Of Privacy," achieved remarkable global sales of over three million copies, propelling her to one of the most impressive debuts ever by a female rapper. In 2022, Cardi B boasted an average earnings of $1 million per show, and by December of that year, she revealed pocketing $1 million for a mere 35 minutes of performance.

Cardi B's ascent to success is attributed to her undeniable talent, strategic marketing acumen, and shrewd investments in various ventures including cryptocurrencies, the stock market, and real estate.

Rise to global music scene

Originally from New York City, she initially gained traction with her viral videos on Vine and Instagram. She later became a familiar face on VH1's reality series, Love & Hip Hop: New York, where she shared her journey in pursuit of her musical aspirations. Her rise continued with the release of her mixtapes, Gangsta Bitch Music.

Her breakthrough moment came with the launch of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which soared to the summit of the Billboard 200, clocking in sales of 235,000 copies within its inaugural week. The album achieved triple platinum status, signifying a remarkable milestone of over three million copies sold globally. It was hailed as the foremost female rap album of the 2010s by Billboard. This acclaimed album made history when Cardi B became the first solo female artist to secure the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Additionally, it marked the first female rap album in 15 years to receive a nomination for Album of the Year.

The album produced two number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100; "Bodak Yellow," its lead single, propelled Cardi B to become the first female rapper of the 21st century to top the Hot 100 with a solo track and attain diamond certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, "I Like It" earned her the distinction of being the first female rapper to achieve multiple number-one hits on the Hot 100.

Collaborating with Maroon 5 on "Girls Like You" further cemented her place in history as the only female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs recognized by the RIAA. In the years that followed, she continued her dominance on the charts with the release of two more chart-topping singles: "WAP" (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) and "Up," solidifying her position at the forefront of the Hot 100 and global music scene.

Cardi B's musical repertoire has now amassed an impressive tally of over eleven billion streams, with numbers continuously climbing. The synergy of substantial music sales and triumphant chart performances has played a pivotal role in shaping Cardi B's burgeoning net worth.

Prior to her rise on Vine and Instagram, during her teenage years, Cardi B worked as a dancer at a strip club. She revealed that she turned to stripping as a means to break free from poverty and domestic abuse, viewing it as her sole opportunity to earn sufficient funds to improve her circumstances and pursue an education. She initially attended Borough of Manhattan Community College before ultimately discontinuing her studies.

Royalties: The backbone

Royalties serve as a foundational element of her wealth, promising substantial earnings over the long haul.

Even as albums or singles gradually descend from the charts, Cardi B maintains a steady stream of income through ongoing royalties. Hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" continue to amass millions of streams and downloads worldwide. With each successive album release, Cardi's repertoire of smash hits expands, consequently augmenting the figures on her royalty checks. This residual income plays a pivotal role in bolstering her overall earnings.

Outside of music

Apart from her thriving music career, Cardi B has embraced diverse roles, such as adjudicating on the Netflix music contest series Rhythm + Flow, reportedly earning a hefty $500,000 per episode for her expertise. She graced the silver screen in productions like "Hustlers" and "F9". Her voice also found a place in the animated feature Baby Shark's Big Movie.

Cardi B assumed the role of creative director for Playboy and played a pivotal role in the establishment of Centerfold, a creator-driven website, solidifying her position as a multifaceted force in entertainment and business.

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Cardi boasts an immense social media presence. With over 169 million followers on Instagram, surpassing 7 billion streams on YouTube, amassing over 30 million monthly Spotify listeners, and garnering more than 22 million fans on TikTok, she stands as a true social media juggernaut. She commands between $300,000 and $500,000 for sponsored Instagram posts, leveraging her extensive following to secure lucrative deals with renowned brands and personalities.

Endorsement luminary

Cardi B's influence resonated deeply within the fashion realm as she teamed up with M.A.C and Rio Uribe's Gypsy Sport for a standout event during New York Fashion Week. Her inclusion in i-D's "A-Z of Music" video, sponsored by esteemed designer Marc Jacobs, and her appearance on the cover of The Fader's Summer Music issue further cemented her presence in the industry. The debut of Tom Ford's Cardi B-inspired lipstick caused a frenzy, swiftly selling out within a mere 24 hours.

Building on these triumphs, Cardi B launched a clothing line collection with Fashion Nova, followed by a partnership with Reebok, where she championed the brand's Aztrek sneaker. This collaboration flourished with subsequent releases, including "Let Me Be...In My World," which encapsulated the essence of everyday life in New York City, alongside thematic collections like "Mommy & Me," "Let Me Be...Enchanted," and the culminating "Let Me Be...Next Level Energy."

In 2023, she headlined the campaign for Skims' Cotton Collection, while her runway debut at the Balenciaga fall 2024 show in Los Angeles made significant waves in the fashion world.

Expanding her ventures beyond fashion, Cardi B embarked on various partnerships and projects. She joined forces with Pepsi for three television commercials aired during prestigious events such as the Super Bowl and Grammy Awards. Venturing into the snack industry, she introduced her own line of Rap Snacks, and curated a signature meal for McDonald's.

In the realm of advertising, Cardi B made a splash by starring in NYX Cosmetics' inaugural Super Bowl commercial and pushing boundaries with her involvement in provocative advertising themes.

Diversifying her portfolio further, Cardi B partnered with Starco Brands to launch Whipshots, a vodka-infused, vegan whipped cream, which garnered immense success with over five million cans sold in the US. Additionally, she ventured into digital media with the debut of the series "Cardi Tries" via Facebook Messenger, where she also served as an executive producer, showcasing her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Diversified assets

Cardi B has strategically diversified her wealth through astute investments. She ventures into both cryptocurrencies and the stock market. Moreover, she holds substantial real estate assets, such as her property in Atlanta purchased for $5.8 million. These prudent investments and diversified assets beyond her music portfolio fortify her financial standing.

Living by thriftiness

In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2021, Cardi once shared her perspective on wealth retention, asserting, "Wondering how wealthy folks like me stay wealthy? By sticking to a budget." Despite her success, Cardi remains rooted in her modest origins, residing in her original home in the Boogie Down Bronx, and proudly identifying herself as "very thrifty."

In a humorous 2022 interview, Cardi humorously elaborated on her frugal tendencies, highlighting her aversion to unnecessary celebrity expenditures such as private jets. She quipped, "Let me tell you something, I'm not the one who wants to fly private everywhere... I'm perfectly content in Delta First Class... what's the point of dropping $30,000/$20,000? My ears still pop!"

Consistently vocal about the importance of financial management, Cardi frequently addresses money matters in interviews and on social media. On one occasion, she even took to Twitter to lament the soaring prices of groceries.

Modern era icon

Cardi B's journey from the Bronx to global stardom is a testament to her resilience, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit. With her unparalleled success in music, strategic investments, and outspoken personality, she continues to redefine the boundaries of entertainment and influence, solidifying her legacy as an icon of the modern era.