Cardi B has called out child "predators" after a video of the Dalai Lama kissing a child on the lips and asking the boy to suck his tongue went viral on social media.

Cardi took to Twitter Monday to warn her followers about predators and to urge parents to always know what's going on in their kids' lives.

"This world is full of predators," she wrote without mentioning the spiritual leader. "They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit [sic] money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them."

The tweet received several responses, with many agreeing with the "WAP" hitmaker.

"Thank you, Cardi," Damon Gonzalez commented along with hundred points symbol emoji. Singer Lisa May added, "100,000[%] Cardi."

"Model boundaries. Don't force children to hug relatives. Allow them to say 'no' or to appear rude if they don't want to interact. Let them be autonomous rather than being conditioned people pleasers concerned with making others comfortable," Dr. Nicole LePera wrote.

Although Cardi didn't name the Dalai Lama in her tweet, she made the post less than a day after the Tibetan spiritual leader apologized for the controversial video involving him and a young boy.

"Exactly, that Dalai Lama thing is disgusting!! And then for them to excuse [it] as a joke is sick," one Twitter user wrote.

"Ain't nothing playful or innocent about what the Dalai Lama did. Wonder what happens when there is no mic?" another commented.

However, others slammed Cardi, claiming she was the wrong messenger to speak out about the situation with the 87-year-old.

"You don't know about His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama. He has helped lots of Tibetan kids, non-Tibetan too!! In our culture, we take out our tongue as [a sign of] respect! Also, that boy himself had asked His Holiness for a hug. His Holiness is always been playful to children and people," one person opined.

Later in the day, Cardi reposted a news article about the Dalai Lama apologizing for his actions, which she captioned, "Man, I'm telling yall."

"It was deep in my heart to talk about this 'cause me & my friend was talkin' last night," Cardi wrote in another tweet, "then the Dalai Lama thing happen[ed] this morning."

She also thanked those who supported her and said that she realized "the people attacking [her] are just projecting."

In a video that spread on social media Sunday, a young boy can be seen asking the Dalai Lama, "Can I hug you?" The spiritual leader then brought the boy on stage and proceeded to give him a hug and kiss.

The Dalai Lama then pointed to his lips and said, "I think finally here also." He pulled the boy's chin and kissed him on the mouth, adding, "And suck my tongue."

On Monday, the office of the Dalai Lama issued a public apology, saying he regrets his actions during an event in India earlier this year.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug," the statement posted on Twitter read.

It continued, "His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

His apology sparked a debate on Twitter. Some defended him, saying sticking one's tongue out is a custom in Tibet. However, others argued that while it may be a custom in the region, sucking another person's tongue isn't.