A California couple is sharing the incredible story of how their cat, who became lost during a trip to Yellowstone National Park, somehow found it's way back home nearly 1,000 miles away.

Benny and Susanne Anguiano, from Salinas, California, shared with KSBW that they've taken their cats on numerous camping trips before. However on their latest trip to the iconic National Park, one of their cats, Rayne Beau, became startled and dashed into the trees.

Concerned for safety, the couple dedicated every day of their trip to searching for him.

The couple placed the cat's favorite treats and toys in hopes he would return, but by the end of their trip, they feared they might never see him again.

"We had to leave without him," Susanne Anguiano said to the news outlet, "that was the hardest day because I felt like I was abandoning him."

Susanne shared that throughout the time away from Rayne Beau, she remained hopeful they would reunite. As they were leaving Yellowstone, she even spotted a sign in the sky—a rainbow—which reminded her of his name, pronounced like "rainbow."

Sixty days later, their wishes came true when they received a message from Pet Watch, notifying them of Rayne Beau's location through his microchip identification.

Rayne Beau was found at the local SPCA in Roseville, California. The couple explained that a woman had discovered him alone on the street, recognized he was someone's pet, and brought him to the shelter.

Though they were thrilled to be reunited with him, Rayne Beau was not in healthy condition when they found him.

Susanne said, "He was really depleted. He probably didn't have a lot of energy to even go further."

The couple remains baffled as to how their cat managed to travel over 800 miles from Yellowstone to Roseville in just two months.

The couple emphasize the importance of microchipping your pets. "Definitely microchip your cat or your pet and register the microchip online," said Susanne. "We would have never gotten them back had that not happened."