Chloe Bailey announced her new single, "How Does it Feel" in collaboration with singer Chris Brown and fans are not happy at all.

The 24-year-old singer teased the upcoming single from the album, "In Pieces" by sharing a photo with Brown on Twitter. Alongside the photo, the singer announced that the music track will be released on Feb. 24.

However, the tweet immediately received backlash as Brown, 33, has been accused of violence against women.

One of the Twitter users commented, "We're failing Black women in music if they feel like they have to collaborate with a known abuser in order to chart" while another one added, "Disgusting. That's how it feels. Stop giving this abusive p.o.s. attention."

"Watch people defend her collaborating w/ him while claiming that his history of violence against women was a one time thing that he grew from despite the fact that his track record goes back from 2009 to 2022," one of the online users wrote. "In 2019 & 2022 he was accused of sexual assault by 2 different women."

In 2009, Rihanna disclosed that she was choked by the singer inside a car. She had facial injuries that required hospitalization. Aside from this, there was an investigation against Brown for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2020.

Another user shared that they were looking forward to Bailey's upcoming track after the first one, "Pray It Away" was dropped earlier this year.

"Was really looking forward to the album after pray it away but now Chloe you can honestly f--k right off. Beyonce really fumbled with this one," the user wrote.

"Pray It Away" was the first single from her album, "In Pieces" to release on Jan. 27. "How Does it Feel" will mark the second single from the album, slated to release next week.

Brown has proven to be quite unpopular. He was booed at American Music Awards last year, even though he didn't attend the ceremony. However, he did win the favorite male R&B artist award during the event and as soon as his name was announced, the audience started to boo.

Singer Kelly Rowland accepted the trophy on his behalf.