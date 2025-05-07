NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo railed against a Republican lawmaker who abruptly bailed on a scheduled live interview, accusing him of being too afraid to face tough questions.

Cuomo tore into what he called a "cowardly" decision to back out of the Tuesday appearance, accusing Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) with prioritizing political loyalty over honest, public accountability.

"I've been in this business a really long time. And nobody does that unless they're a coward," Cuomo said. "What a punk a** move."

Cuomo, who emphasized that he used to enjoy having Kennedy on the show, claimed the senator ditched the interview to avoid discussing President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election and other hot-button issues.

"If you believe the election was stolen, fine, make your case," Cuomo said. "Then let's move on to what's going on with the budget and the things that matter to the majority."

"You bail on my show because you're too much of a coward to make a case unless you're on Fox News getting some laugh track behind you," he continued.

Cuomo also criticized what he described as a broader culture of fear among GOP lawmakers, saying they're more afraid of crossing Trump than standing up for facts or moral principle.

"They are part of the problem," he declared. "This is BS, and if we don't expose it and condemn it, it will never get better."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy's office has not provided a public response.

Originally published on Latin Times