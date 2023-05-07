KEY POINTS Chris Pratt attended a screening of his upcoming movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Chris Pratt will not apologize for being outspoken in his beliefs.

While at a Cinema Society screening of his upcoming movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Pratt admitted that he had received criticism for being vocal about his faith but said that he doesn't take it personally.

"I sure do, but that's nothing new. That's nothing new, you know?" the 43-year-old actor told Page Six Monday, before quoting a biblical passage referencing Jesus Christ's struggles.

"If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I've chosen out of this world. That's John 15:18 through 20," Pratt said. "That's the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too."

The "Avengers: Endgame" star also shared how he deals with critics, explaining that he ignores them and keeps moving forward.

"Oh, just how you deal with anything," Pratt shared. "Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their a--!"

In 2019, Pratt faced backlash over accusations that he attends a church that is anti-LGBTQ.

He denied the claims via a post on an Instagram Story at the time, writing: "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone," according to CNN.

Without naming his church, Pratt added that while his faith is important to him, "no church defines me or my life and I am not [a] spokesman for any church or any group of people."

The "Jurassic World" star also spoke about his faith in a 2022 cover story interview with Men's Health, clarifying that he is not as religious as most think.

"Religion has been oppressive as f--k for a long time," he said. "I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person."

Pratt even criticized organized religion for its well-documented sins. According to him, being religious is different from having faith in God.

"I think there's a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed onto the back of religion and come along for the ride," he explained.

Pratt met his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2018 at church, though she clarified on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in February that the actor didn't "try and pick [her] up in church."

In an April appearance on the talk show, Pratt admitted that he was "broken" when he first met Schwarzenegger but that she caught his eye the first time he saw her.

"I was in the front row of church – which is like, you kind of don't want to be like, 'Woah, who's that?' at church. You know what I mean?" Pratt said. "But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken, help me. But who's that?'"

Pratt said they hit it off but didn't start dating right away. They eventually ended up going on a date, and the rest is history.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married in 2019. The couple shares two kids — Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 11 months. He is also a dad to Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.