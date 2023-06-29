KEY POINTS Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their son Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate on June 19

Teigen shared snaps of their fourth child and of her with their surrogate, Alexandra

The model said she had always wanted four kids

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just welcomed a new addition to their brood.

Teigen and Legend welcomed a baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, just five months after she gave birth to their youngest daughter Esti in January, Page Six reported.

On Wednesday, the model, 37, posted on Instagram snaps of their son as well as a photo of her with their surrogate.

The "Cravings" cookbook author also penned a lengthy message detailing the story behind the birth of Wren, who arrived on June 19.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Teigen wrote while announcing their son's arrival. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching 'Alf' with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."

She mentioned her and Legend's late son Jack, who passed away in 2020 when she suffered a pregnancy loss, writing, "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

According to Teigen, she and her husband reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021. They inquired about "having 2 tandem surrogates" who would each bring them a "healthy baby boy or girl," before she decided to carry one more child.

"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John, — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened," she continued. "I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

They restarted the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process, which gave them their daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, and Teigen became pregnant with Esti.

While she was pregnant, the couple met "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate." Teigen said she knew Alexandra was "a perfect match" for them the moment they met.

"All our wishes and dreams aligned," she continued. "I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

According to Teigen, the process wasn't easy as the first embryo didn't survive. But Alexandra fought to get ready for a second transfer, and they were overjoyed when she became pregnant with the couple's little boy.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote, before sharing that they gave their son the name Alexander in honor of her.

She added, "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."