President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliating after the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday morning.

"ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he added.

One day before the Trump administration's attack, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned any involvement by the U.S. in its war with Israel "would be very unfortunate" and "very, very dangerous for everyone."

Araghchi made the comment after a negotiation meeting with leaders from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, also referred to as E3, which helped broker an agreement in 2015 in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for reduced sanctions.

The Iranian official added that Israel would have to stop its aggression against the nation in order for its leaders to come back to diplomacy.

"It is obvious I cannot go to negotiations with the United States when our people are under bombardment under the support of the United States," Araghchi stated, adding that Iran believes the U.S. has been involved in Israel's aggression since the beginning.

Originally published on Latin Times