The traditional nine-to-five workday may soon be obsolete. New data reveals that although American workers are finishing their workdays earlier than they did two years ago, overall productivity has actually increased. According to ActivTrak's 2025 State of the Workplace report, the average workday now begins around 8 a.m. and ends at 4:39 p.m., marking a notable shift from the 9 a.m. to 5:21 p.m. schedule observed in 2023. The study, which surveyed nearly 200,000 employees across 777 US companies, covered a wide range of industries, including healthcare, transportation and consumer goods.

The findings come at a time when businesses are re-evaluating the structure of work, with increasing support for four-day workweeks and flexible schedules. While some argue that shorter workdays lead to lower output, the evidence suggests otherwise—efficiency is on the rise, even as working hours decrease.

A One-Hour Shift That's Reshaping Productivity

The most significant change is not the total hours worked but how employees are using their time. The average worker now logs 8 hours and 44 minutes daily, which is 36 minutes shorter than two years ago. However, this reduction has had little to no negative impact on productivity—in fact, output has increased by 2%.

Some months have bucked the trend, with August and December seeing work hours increase due to post-holiday catch-ups and end-of-year deadlines. Conversely, February and October recorded the shortest workdays, averaging just 8 hours and 35 minutes.

The productivity boost isn't just about efficiency—it's also improving employee well-being. Around 70% of workers now report maintaining healthier work habits, the highest level recorded in three years.

A Shift Towards Flexibility Sparks a Productivity Boom

While overall efficiency has improved, focus efficiency has slightly dipped to 62%, and focus time has declined by 8%. ActivTrak attributes these drops to an increase in collaboration and multitasking.

Employees are now spending 27% more time working with colleagues, adding eight extra minutes of collaborative work per day. Additionally, multitasking has risen by 5%, equating to four extra minutes spent juggling multiple tasks. However, these changes have ultimately led to a 20% increase in productive sessions, meaning employees are making better use of their active work periods.

The findings suggest that businesses embracing flexibility—whether in work hours, project structuring, or workplace policies—are seeing higher efficiency without requiring longer hours.

Work-From-Home Models: Criticism vs. Results

Despite growing support for flexible work arrangements, remote work remains a controversial topic. Some critics argue that working from home stifles collaboration and damages business innovation, but the data suggests otherwise.

According to ActivTrak's report, fully remote employees log 29 more minutes of productive time per day compared to their in-office or hybrid counterparts.

Remote work is also beneficial for employees, offering greater work-life balance, more control over their workspace, and significant savings on commuting costs. Despite these advantages, many employers remain sceptical.

Recently, a UK property developer sparked debate on LinkedIn after claiming that WFH policies were "destroying UK businesses". His post was met with strong pushback, with workers sharing their positive experiences with remote work. One software developer explained that before switching to WFH, his exhausting 12-hour daily routine left him no time to cook or spend time with family. Since going remote, he has been able to save money, spend more time with his children, and maintain a healthier work-life balance.

While some companies remain reluctant, the evidence overwhelmingly shows that remote work increases job satisfaction, boosts employee retention, and enhances productivity. Businesses that embrace flexibility are likely to reap the benefits in the long run.

Could Shorter Workweeks Be the Future?

Beyond shortening the workday, some companies are experimenting with a four-day workweek, and the results are promising. According to the 4 Day Week Campaign, the largest-ever UK trial of a four-day workweek found that 92% of participating businesses opted to continue with the model.

During the trial, which included 61 companies and 2,900 employees, workers across industries—including education and healthcare—reported significant improvements in their well-being. Around 71% experienced lower burnout levels, and issues like anxiety, fatigue, and sleep problems significantly declined.

Businesses also benefitted from the shift, with employee turnover dropping by 57% and sick days reducing by 65%. Some even reported a 1.4% increase in profits.

The trial's success has led to a second phase, launched in late 2024, now involving 17 companies and over 1,000 employees. Media company Awin was among the early adopters of the four-day workweek and has since reported a 13% rise in profits. 92% of Awin's employees say they feel more productive, with 85% citing the new work schedule as a key reason for staying with the company.

Rethinking Productivity: More Hours Doesn't Mean More Work

The gradual shift away from the rigid nine-to-five suggests that businesses should prioritise efficiency over long working hours. With the success of shorter workdays, flexible schedules, and four-day workweeks, the traditional model of productivity is being challenged.

As businesses navigate this new landscape, the message from ActivTrak's findings is clear—productivity isn't about how long you work, but how effectively you use your time. In an era where work-life balance is more valued than ever, companies that adapt to changing expectations will be the ones that thrive in the future of work.

Originally published on IBTimes UK