Donald Trump's hush money trial sees its most anticipated witness take the stand Monday as the former president's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen testifies against his old boss.

Cohen, who served as the middle man in the alleged $130,000 hush money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was called as the state's key witness. He previously served as Trump's "fixer" for an array of legal services.

Cohen, who served jail time after pleading guilty to perjury, tax evasion and his role in hush-money deals, testified before Congress in 2019 about Trump's hand in the deal with Daniels. He is expected to repeat those claims in the New York City courtroom.

Trump remained calm as Cohen took the stand and pointed out the former president in the courtroom. Trump has been trading jabs with Cohen on social media, risking fines and possible imprisonment for violating Judge Juan Merchan's gag order.

After the defense raised concerns regarding Cohen's continued commentary on social media platforms, he appeared on TikTok wearing a shirt bearing an image of Trump behind bars. Merchan called on prosecutors to inform Cohen about avoiding public commentary.

Cohen's testimony looms large, promising to shed further light on the intricate details surrounding the hush money payment. With prosecutors hinting at resting their case by week's end, the trial's trajectory remains fluid, with each development shaping the narrative of the historic trial.