Judge Juan Merchan issued a stern rebuke to former President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, after the defense raised concerns regarding Cohen's continued commentary on social media platforms. Cohen appeared on TikTok wearing a shirt bearing an image of Trump behind bars.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche argued that Cohen's statements were becoming increasingly problematic, impeding Trump's ability to respond to witness testimony, ABC News reported. However, rather than ordering Cohen to desist, Judge Merchan directed prosecutors to convey his request to the former attorney, highlighting the court's frustration with Cohen's behavior.

As the trial progresses, Cohen's expected testimony on Monday looms large, promising to shed further light on the intricate details surrounding the hush money payment. Meanwhile, discussions about potential witness testimony, including that of former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, complicate the legal proceedings.

With prosecutors hinting at the possibility of resting their case by the end of next week, the trial's trajectory remains fluid, with each development shaping the narrative of the historic trial.

Judge Merchan's refusal to grant a second mistrial motion from the defense underscored the courtroom's tense atmosphere. The defense's efforts to challenge the existence of a phone call between former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and Trump aide Hope Hicks, as reported by New York Magazine, also added intrigue to proceedings. Despite their attempts, ambiguity surrounded the availability of phone records documenting the call, leaving the defense's argument in limbo.

Furthermore, discussions surrounding the potential testimony of Allen Weisselberg, who is currently serving a prison sentence for perjury, sparked debate about his involvement in the trial. Judge Merchan suggested that Weisselberg could testify outside the presence of the jury, providing an alternative approach to his participation.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass's indication that the state's case could be nearing its conclusion added anticipation to the courtroom atmosphere. With the prosecution potentially resting their case by the end of next week, the stage would be set for the defense's presentation and subsequent prosecution rebuttal.