For many young people and their families, going to college is seen as the best way, if not the only way, to create a stable and rewarding career. Unfortunately, the cost of a college education has more than doubled in the 21st Century, and many students go into significant amounts of debt just to finance a college degree. This debt can persist for many years after graduation – more than 7 million Americans over the age of 50 have yet to fully pay off their student loans, when they should already be saving up for their retirement.

Donald Leiching, Founder and COO of Linemen Institute of the North East (LINE), a New York-based pre-apprentice electrical lineman trade school, seeks to challenge the prevailing mentality that puts going to college on a pedestal. Having worked for more than 33 years as a lineman and manager at various electric companies, Leiching believes that a career in the trades, also known as 'blue-collar work', should not be dismissed, because it is a viable and lucrative path for many young people. One such trade is electrical power line installers and repairers, commonly known as linemen. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the yearly median salary for linemen is $85,420, with strong demand for additional talent. From 2023 to 2033, employment in this sector is expected to grow a faster-than-average 8%.

"Young people are looking for a lifelong career and are becoming increasingly disenchanted with the options they have," Leiching says. "Today's society does not value the contribution and importance of the blue-collar trades the way it used to. I want to help change that. We've had several students who were partway through college when they realized that it wasn't for them, so they decided to enroll in our program and start their careers as linemen."

Leiching adds that the shortage of linemen was exacerbated by the energy crisis in 1990, when many utility companies discontinued their apprenticeship programs to cut back on losses. Today, there is much to do on the US electrical grid, with numerous renewable energy projects and restoration efforts in areas hit by natural disasters. These create a large demand for linemen, which LINE helps fill through its 500-hour pre-apprentice lineman training program. By completing this program, which takes approximately 15 weeks, graduates will be well-equipped with the skills and certifications to find employment as apprentice linemen in various electric utility companies. After working as an apprentice for four to five years, they become journeymen which comes with a significant boost in earnings and the ability to find work virtually anywhere in the US. According to Leiching, an apprentice lineman can earn $65,000 and above in their first year, and that can reach six digits with overtime pay.

Since taking in its first class of six students in 2018, LINE has produced more than 300 graduates, with a 92% employment rate. Leiching credits this high rate of success to LINE's apprenticeship-style instruction, with small class sizes that allow instructors to provide adequate attention to each student.

"When developing the training program for LINE, I drew from my experience, both as a lineman and a manager hiring linemen," Leiching says. "I thought of the skills an apprentice should know on day one, benefiting both employee and employer. These skills became the center of the program, which involves a lot of practical instruction. Within the first week, they have their tools and are climbing poles."

Linemen Institute of the North East

Leiching himself is a product of the trades, embodying the American success story that should be kept alive today. He dropped out of high school at age 16 and completed his GED soon after. This allowed him to join the US Army, where he was trained as a power line specialist – the military equivalent of a lineman. After his military service, he worked as a lineman for 25 years, and it was during this period that he completed his bachelor's degree in business management, sponsored by his employer.

"I believe that college isn't the only option to succeed," Leiching says. "But, if going to college is something you've always dreamed about, it doesn't mean that pursuing a career in the trades closes it off forever. In fact, this could be a way to obtain a college degree without racking up student debt. You don't have to be a lineman for your whole career in the power industry, and there's plenty of room for advancement. My practical experience as a lineman, coupled with my degree, allowed me to become a better supervisor and manager. This eventually led me to found Linemen Institute of the North East, opening a path to a better future for young people today."