In 2016, Color Creative, LLC began as a small group of indie filmmakers with a bold vision—to craft exceptional content for major brands. Now, eight years later, Color has grown into an award-winning agency with a team of over 80 experienced professionals. This milestone showcases their innovative spirit and commitment to quality.

Founder Elie Goral combined his background in indie film and enterprise tech and his experience touring in a punk band to introduce a fresh and smart approach to creative content. The fruit of this endeavor is a company with a culture that values authenticity, creativity, and a profound understanding of both the client and the audience. Color's services are, therefore, designed to help brands connect with their audiences meaningfully.

Color believes every product has a story and has mastered the art of uncovering and telling it. Its approach starts with delving into the product's truths and the audience's needs and sensibilities. This methodology ensures the agency creates authentic and compelling product stories. Its work with Microsoft and Carhartt perfectly captures this. Color navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver a creative, audio-focused marketing piece that resonated with both brands' identities.

The marketing agency also understands the essence of a brand. It takes the time to discover and articulate its core to build powerful and evocative strategies, messaging, and assets. The goal is to keep the brand's voice authentic and impactful, regardless of whether the audience is customers, partners, or internal teams.

With an internal team passionate about animation, Color stands out for its distinct creative style in motion design, frame-by-frame animation, and 3D that clients love. It's worth noting that the company also stays true to its roots by embracing the indie film aesthetic. Color's in-house production company, composed of producers, writers, editors, and camera teams, brings a unique look and feel to the work. Many large companies appreciate this approach because of the authentic and non-corporate vibe it gives.

Color is also widely sought for its event services. After all, it's known for transforming events into memorable experiences that balance entertainment and education. It breaks traditional event guardrails to create opportunities to boost engagement and impact. Color's expertise in ensuring events reflect the client's brand and vision perfectly is trusted by companies like GitHub and Microsoft.

It's significant to emphasize that Color acknowledges the invaluable role of AI tools in streamlining and organizing the creative process. However, it stresses the indispensable need for human touch and emotion in the final product. In other words, it views AI as a powerful ally in enhancing productivity, but its work lies in the nuanced decisions and influences that only human intuition and emotion can provide.

Besides its holistic perspective, Color is well-loved for initiating dialogue with clients to learn about their core objectives. It takes a high-level perspective and focuses on understanding the essence of brands—something conventional approaches that prioritize deliverables fail to do. This initial phase allows both parties to align philosophies and methodologies for a seamless collaboration from the outset.

Still, what Color truly prides itself in is its team that includes creative leaders, strategists, game developers, former tech employees, touring musicians, and artists, all united by a shared mission—to help brands build genuine connections with their audiences. This mix brings a unique perspective and creative sensibility to every project. Given the founder's background, he was able to attract a unique caliber of talent, and this talent pool is what shapes Color's ethos.

Reflecting on forming an Avenger team that resonates with the agency's vision, Goral shares, "Since the start, our company wasn't all about chasing profits. Our goal is to pursue creative fulfillment with fellow creatives and share that energy. So, when attracting talent, we look at authenticity, creative sensibility, and life experience instead of traditional qualifications. This is why we have a dynamic team. Think of us as a concentrated source of creative energy that big companies can tap into for support. We bring authenticity to these brands and offer them access to a level of creativity and innovation they won't find elsewhere."

This team diversity led to the creation of Color's two divisions, each with its own unique focus and approach to ingenuity. Big Trouble is like a gathering of creative mutants sharing a passion for video games. They channel their soul-deep obsessions into creating content that resonates deeply with players. Meanwhile, Curator serves as Color's female-led division dedicated to authentic storytelling and inclusive content creation.

Ultimately, Color Creative has consistently delivered exceptional results that provide value to both clients and audiences. Its unique identity, compelling services, innovative approach, and diverse team have been the driving forces behind its success for the past eight years.