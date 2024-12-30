A Colorado man allegedly followed a television news reporter for miles before attacking him and questioning his citizenship status, court documents revealed.

Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, was arrested after police said he allegedly pursued KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja'Ronn Alex for approximately 40 miles on Dec. 18. Egan first confronted Alex, an American with Pacific Islander heritage, at a stoplight, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

"Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump's America now!" Egan allegedly shouted from a taxi he was driving. "I'm a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!"

Alex, who had been reporting in a station vehicle, drove back to the news station, where Egan allegedly pursued him on foot, demanding to see identification. Egan then reportedly tackled Alex to the ground and placed him in a headlock, according to court documents.

Witnesses stated that Alex was losing his ability to breathe, and coworkers intervened to stop the attack, which was partially captured on surveillance footage.

Egan has been arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second-degree assault and harassment. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to determine whether formal charges will be filed.

Alex, a Detroit native, believes he was targeted due to his ethnicity. Station vice president Stacey Stewart declined to comment beyond confirming the incident.

Egan's attorney, Ruth Swift, did not respond to the AP's requests for comment.