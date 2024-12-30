A Milwaukee woman is facing arson charges for allegedly setting her apartment on fire as part of what she described to law enforcement as a "satanic ritual."

Charmilia Jeffries, 36, reportedly instructed her son to remove the smoke detectors from their home before starting the fire, WISN reported. According to the criminal complaint, Jeffries told her son the smoke detectors were "suspicious."

Police and firefighters found no injuries at the scene when they responded to the blaze on Saturday.

"[The fire] is a satanic ritual that they do...around these times," Jeffries allegedly told detectives. "They been sitting me up, putting witchcraft traps around my house."

Jeffries is charged with arson, as authorities continue to investigate the incident.