A website called DOGEQUEST has sparked widespread controversy by publicly exposing the personal details of Tesla owners across the United States. In a bizarre twist, the site claims it will only remove a car owner's information if they can prove they have sold their Tesla, raising serious concerns over privacy and safety.

The website displays the names, home addresses, and contact numbers of Tesla owners on an interactive map. Adding to the alarming nature of the site, the cursor is an image of a Molotov cocktail—a bottle filled with flammable liquid and a cloth wick used for ignition.

Website Reveals Tesla Owners' Locations

404 Media reported that the site's owners say they'll only remove a Tesla owner's details if the person can show they've gotten rid of their vehicle. This website's appearance aligns with several attacks on Tesla locations, including fires set at stores and repair shops, possibly to show disapproval of Elon Musk and his involvement with Donald Trump's administration.

The site's map also pinpoints Tesla stores, charging stations, and the private details of workers at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Musk. It's hard to know how correct the information is. 404 Media reports that some people listed on the site are confirmed Tesla owners or supporters of the company or Musk.

This DOGEQUEST website that doxes Tesla Owners, Tesla Dealerships and DOGE employees is out and out TERRORISM.



Telling someone that they have to prove they sold their Tesla in order to have their name removed is the very definition of terrorism.



And to top it off: Doxxing the… pic.twitter.com/NjwSADJ0Im — CannCon (@CannConActual) March 19, 2025

'DOGEQUEST is the ultimate hub for enthusiasts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)! Our innovative platform allows users to explore an interactive map of DOGE landmarks,' the site states.

'Leveraging our cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms, DOGEQUEST goes a step further by connecting like-minded Tesla owners with one another, facilitating a vibrant community through shared contact information,' it adds.

Controversy Over Information Accuracy

No one knows for sure how the site got the details of the supposed Tesla owner. One person on the site informed 404 Media that they purchased their Tesla in 2013 before Musk backed Trump.

'I lived through GamerGate and know how scary it is for women in particular to be [doxed]. I understand that the website is anti-Elon, as am I, but I fear that this type of website and in particular, the presence of my full name and home address can be a physical threat to me and my family,' the Tesla owner said.

'I can imagine the purpose is to harass and threaten perceived supporters of Elon, which I emphatically am not. As much as I can hate a stranger, I hate that guy,' they explained. This development follows a series of notable 'attacks' targeting Tesla cars, most recently at a Las Vegas showroom. Currently, the website is down and does not appear in Google search results.

Musk And Officials Respond To Violence

When news broke about several Teslas catching fire in Las Vegas, Musk took to X on Tuesday, stating, 'This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.'

This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong.



Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks. https://t.co/Fh1rcfsJPh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2025

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi characterised the attacks targeting Tesla vehicles and their dealerships as 'domestic terrorism.' She said, 'The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism.'

'The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences.'

Pam Bondi: "If you're gonna touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out, because we're coming after you." pic.twitter.com/2rZi0xKziw — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 18, 2025

'We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes,' Bondi added.

'If you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you,' she told Fox Business.

Originally published on IBTimes UK