Congressional negotiators and the White House have reached a crucial agreement on funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), marking a significant step towards finalizing a bipartisan package to fund the government and avert a potential shutdown.

Sources familiar with the discussions confirmed that the agreement, reached late Monday, addresses one of the key sticking points in the broader spending package, paving the way for progress after months of disagreement and shutdown threats.

The agreement on DHS funding comes amid ongoing negotiations over a larger spending package, which encompasses funding for various government departments, including Defense, Financial Services, Labor, Health and Human Services, State and Foreign Operations, and the legislative branch.

While legislative text is not expected until Wednesday, the timeline remains tight, with a looming deadline to approve the legislation and prevent a partial government shutdown by Friday night.

This funding package represents the second of two tranches, following the approval of funding for a smaller portion of the government earlier this month. Lawmakers had previously agreed to a framework to fund the government after several continuing resolutions, but disagreements persisted, particularly regarding DHS funding.

The negotiations surrounding DHS funding have been particularly challenging, given the heightened focus on border security and immigration issues in Congress. However, with the agreement in place, Congress is now closer to finalizing the larger spending package that will fund critical government operations.

Despite the progress made with the DHS agreement, challenges remain in passing the legislation through Congress before the looming deadline. House lawmakers are expected to have 72 hours to review the package before a House vote later in the week. Failure to adhere to this timeline could complicate the approval process and increase the likelihood of a government shutdown.

While the agreement on DHS funding is a significant development, additional hurdles may arise as lawmakers navigate the complexities of passing the legislation. House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that lawmakers will require time to review the legislative text before proceeding with a vote. Furthermore, negotiations over certain provisions, including border security funding and immigration policies, could pose additional challenges in the coming days.

The bipartisan agreement on DHS funding reflects ongoing efforts to address critical government funding issues and avoid disruptions to essential services. As Congress works to finalize the broader spending package, stakeholders will closely monitor developments to ensure timely passage and prevent a potential government shutdown.