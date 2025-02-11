Greenland might be covered in ice, but Rep. Buddy Carter's (R-Ga.) bill to rename it "Red, White & Blueland" amid a Trump-led acquisition is setting the internet on fire.

The proposal, dubbed the Red, White & Blueland Act of 2025, directs the Secretary of the Interior to update federal paperwork within six months of the island's potential purchase.

"America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland," Carter said in a statement to the New York Post. "President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal."

Trump has long had his eye on Greenland, calling its resources and strategic position vital to U.S. interests. Now, back in the Oval Office, he's revving efforts to claim the island and hasn't ruled out military force.

Yet Denmark has maintained that Greenland is not for sale, with lawmakers even telling Trump to "F--k Off."

Still, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has backed Trump's push, pointing to a 1951 treaty that commits the U.S. to Greenland's defense.

"If we're already on the hook for having to do that, then we might as well have more control over what happens there," Rubio said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Social media reactions to Carter's bill were scathing.

"Please stop embarrassing us. This is the dumbest thing I've seen this year... and that's saying something," one user posted.

"Man, I wish I could get paid 100K+ for doing nothing," another commented.

"You're an embarrassment to my state, country and species, please resign immediately," one user wrote.

"This is the dumbest thing I've heard from our government, EVER. It's embarrassing!" another said.

"This is the reason there should be an IQ test to become a member of Congress. What an idiot!" added another critic.

Before his January inauguration, Trump even sent his son Donald Trump Jr. to Greenland on a diplomatic mission, where he filmed locals wearing MAGA hats.