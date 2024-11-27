Democratic congresswoman Katie Porter obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday. She accused him of harassment, including alleging she had a sexually transmitted disease, forcing her to submit test results proving otherwise.

In August 2023, Porter, a California Democrat and prominent political figure, ended her relationship with Julian Willis, citing struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Despite moving out of her home, Willis allegedly launched a campaign of harassment against Porter, her family and colleagues, threatening her reputation and safety, Politico reported.

On November 26, Porter filed for a temporary restraining order in Orange County Superior Court, detailing over 1,000 attempts from Willis to harm her public image, including threats to report her to Child Protective Services.

Willis also claimed that Porter had genital herpes, forcing her to submit test results to the court proving she did not have any STDs.

Ultimately, a judge granted a temporary restraining order requiring Willis to stay away from Porter, her children and her workplace until a mid-December hearing later this year.

Willis denies Porter's allegations, claiming that she is trying to prevent him from pursuing legal action and going public with his claims.

Porter's legal team is expected to present further evidence at the December hearing.

