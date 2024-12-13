Conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings growled at his liberal co-panelist Bakari Sellers during a tense debate on inflation during which Sellers claimed President-elect Donald Trump lied about reducing the cost of groceries.

"One of the mistakes we made throughout Biden's presidency was saying that inflation is transitory. Those things were not accurate because there are people out there feeling the pain of the price of eggs, feeling the pain of the price of whiting like my dad at Piggly Wiggly. Those things were real," Sellers stated during an appearance on NewsNight With Abby Phillip.

Scott Jennings snaps at Bakari Sellers during a debate on grocery prices



Jennings: “Don’t touch me”



Sellers: “I can’t touch you?” pic.twitter.com/wq4EglZ6vt — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) December 13, 2024

"What Scott was not accurate about, which kind of happens around the table sometimes, although I know you want to be—," Sellers continued before he was cut off.

"Don't touch me," Jennings stated. Sellers responded by rubbing Jennings' back and jokingly asking, "I can't touch you now?"

"No," Jennings said, while smirking into the camera.

"Alright everybody keep your hands to yourselves at the table," Phillip reprimanded.

The group then went back on track to the discussion. "But one of the things Scott was not accurate about, though, was the reason why we have inflation in the first place. This is not Joe Biden's policy," Sellers added.

Although Trump ran on a promise to lower inflation and reduce spending at grocery stores for struggling families, he has walked back on it. During his recent interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," the president-elect conceded he "can't guarantee anything."

Originally published by Latin Times