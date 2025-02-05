Conservative social media users have turned on Texas Rep. Nancy Mace after she suggested turning "Gaza into Mar-a-Lago," Donald Trump's golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Republican lawmaker made the comment in response to a video shared on the @POTUS X account in which President Trump stated "the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip," level and rebuild it.

Trump's comments have drawn criticism from American politicians and world leaders alike.

Mace's comments drew ire from social media users across the political spectrum.

"This isn't America first," X user @Texasbrn wrote.

"What an evil and heartless creature," another added.

Civil rights lawyer Glenn Greenwald called to attention the promises Republicans made during the 2024 election.

"Do Republicans now think American voters cast their 2024 ballot so that their kids would be deployed to a war in the Middle East to fight against Palestinians in Gaza, force them to leave, and then give the land to Israel and Jared Kushner? I don't remember polls showing that," he wrote.

One X social media user shared he previously supported Mace but doesn't recognize her anymore.

"I don't know who this person is anymore! I used to like her when she arrived in congress. Now she's just another insane human who will do and say anything for power!," @Franalejo1989 wrote.

Originally published by Latin Times