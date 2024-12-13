A Massachusetts man became stuck in a chimney while trying to flee from police, leading to a rescue and some mockery from officers saying "you're an idiot" and laughing.

On December 10, 2024, Fall River Police were executing a search warrant when two suspects, 33-year-old Robert Langlais and another man, fled the scene, Count On 2 reported.

While one escaped by jumping from the roof, Langlais tried to evade capture by hiding in a chimney, a move that ultimately left him trapped.

Officers, tipped off by a nearby bystander, found Langlais stuck halfway down the chimney. Bodycam footage shows officers mockingly calling Langlais an "idiot" as they waited for firefighters to free him "due to his Santa antics."

After firefighters disassembled part of the chimney, Langlais was rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Langlais later faced charges of possession of Class A and Class B drugs and for several outstanding warrants.

His partner in crime, Tanisha Ibay, was also arrested on drug-related charges. No one was injured in the incident.