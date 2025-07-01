President Donald Trump has given credence to the idea of deporting billionaire Tesla CEO and former ally Elon Musk after the two have been embroiled in a feud since the beginning of June.

Trump spoke to reporters on the lawn at the White House on Tuesday morning, during which he was asked about his relationship with the SpaceX CEO and how it has deteriorated over the past few weeks.

"We'll have to take a look" -- Trump doesn't close the door on the idea of deporting Elon Musk for committing the infraction of criticizing him pic.twitter.com/h2cMZugCZS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2025

One reporter asked him if he had any intentions of deporting Musk.

"I don't know, I mean, we'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon, you know? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon, wouldn't that be terrible," Trump began.

"He gets a lot of subsidies, but Elon is very upset that the EV mandate is going to be terminated, and you know what, when you look at it, not everybody wants an electric car. I don't want an electric car, I want to have maybe gasoline, maybe electric, maybe a hybrid, maybe someday hydrogen," the President continued.

Social media users took to online platforms to express their frustrations with the Trump administration's harsh deportation agenda.

"You can't just deport everyone who says something you don't like," said one user.

You can't just deport everyone who says something you don't like. — Nico Perrino (@NicoPerrino) July 1, 2025

"After championing Musk for almost an entire year MAGA will now cheer on his illegal deportation..." added another.

After championing Musk for almost an entire year MAGA will now cheer on his illegal deportation… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) July 1, 2025

"That fits his immigration 'policy'. I'll bet Stephen Miller never liked Elon," added a third.

That fits his immigration "policy".



I'll bet Stephen Miller never liked Elon. — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) July 1, 2025

The feud, which seemingly took a brief pause during the immigration riots in Los Angeles, when Musk spoke out in support of the 47th President, resumed with the developments regarding the Trump-backed "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill last week.

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," Musk wrote on Monday.

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.



Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times