While touring the new "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention center in Florida, President Donald Trump joked that President Joe Biden wanted him incarcerated in the facility, spurring a barrage of mockery from social media users who agree that Trump should be "locked up".

Trump visited the new detention center on Tuesday for its opening. The center, which is located at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, contains up to 5,000 beds "to house, process and deport criminal illegal aliens", according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

While touring the facility, Trump made a joke about how Biden allegedly wanted to incarcerate him in a federal facility.

"Hey, Biden wanted me in here, okay. It didn't work out that way but he wanted me in here, that son of a b---h," the 47th President said.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to express agreement with the former President's alleged sentiments, with many stating that they believed Trump should in fact be imprisoned.

"WE ALL DID," said one user.

"Thanks for reminding us you should've been incarcerated for your crimes," added another.

"Biden wanted Trump in a migrant cage? Dementia Don has entered the chat," joked a third.

Biden wanted Trump in a migrant cage?



"Bro's got Biden Derangement Syndrome," said a fourth.

"The convicted felon and the adjudicated rapist should be in prison," wrote another.

Trump toured the new migrant detention center alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has also pushed for more hardline immigration policies and supports the 47th President's mass deportation agenda.

"Ron worked beautifully with Kristi (Noem) and all of the people at Homeland Security and got it done in how many days, Ron?" Trump told reporters, turning to DeSantis.

"Eight days, a new facility was up and running," the governor said.

