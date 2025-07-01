Billionaire Elon Musk took to social media to throw a jab at political commentator and former Trump administration White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as the feud between the Tesla CEO and the 47th President continues to develop.

Musk was responding to a post on X, the social media platform he owns, in which a user defended his companies SpaceX and Tesla after President Trump threatened to cut electric vehicle subsidies and subsidies pertaining to SpaceX's operations in an attempt to scare the world's richest man.

"SpaceX's revenue is more than NASA's budget, and cutting EV subsidies would be actually better for Tesla. Go on, Trump, pull your stunt, get humiliated, and beg Russia to bring your astronauts back," said the user in defense of Musk.

Another user chimed in, relaying Bannon's perspectives on how the government should proceed with SpaceX.

"Bannon wants to nationalize Space X," they wrote.

"Bannon is going back to prison. This time for a long time," Musk responded.

Bannon, who previously served as the White House's chief strategist for seven months of Trump's first administration, recently called upon the President to seize SpaceX.

"He doesn't know anything. He's a know it all, he knows some engineering, don't get me wrong, I'd give a hat tip for that, but he doesn't know anything about the real world," Bannon said about Musk at the beginning of June during an appearance on his show, The War Room, which airs on Real America's Voice News.

"The acts that President Trump should be taking immediately, I think, when he threatens to take one of the big programs out of SpaceX, President Trump, TONIGHT, should sign an executive order calling up the Defense Production Act, and seize SpaceX TONIGHT, before midnight," Bannon continued.

Originally published on Latin Times