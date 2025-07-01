President Donald Trump is being ridiculed by social media users after apparently mishearing a question from a reporter, stating that he planned on spending a lot of time in Florida after being asked how long migrants would be detained at Alligator Alcatraz.

President Trump visited the facility on Tuesday, the day it opened. Before touring the detention center itself, he attended a press conference in Ochopee, Florida, where he answered questions from journalists.

"Mr. President, is there an expected timeframe that detainees will stay here? Days, weeks, month? And does that have anything to do with the immigration judges you just spoke about being trained and staffed here?" asked Danamarie McNicholl from Fox News.

However, the President seemingly misinterpreted the question, proceeding to talk about his plans to spend time in Florida.

"I'm gonna spend a lot. This is my home state. I love it, I love your government, I love all the people around. These are friends of mine, I mean I'm not surprised that they do so well, they're great people. Ron has been a friend of mine for a long time, I feel very comfortable in this state. I'll spend a lot of time here," Trump responded.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to mock the 47th President for the blunder.

"lmao calling himself a detainee. This can't be any better," wrote one.

"Oh, sure, he passed his cognitive tests with flying colors," said another.

"Btw, she asked him twice and he still doesn't understand the question," noted a third.

"Hearing going as well now? Or is he going to detain himself? I could go for that..." added a fourth.

"I think he does not know what detainee means," joked another.

The President visited the facility alongside Secretary Kristi Noem, Governor Ron DeSantis, Congressman Byron Donalds and other legislators on Tuesday.

Originally published on Latin Times