A Las Vegas homeowner shot to death in his own home by cops previously told dispatchers while reporting a break-in in a 911 call, "I don't think I'll be alive."

The homeowner, who has since been identified as Brandon Durham, told dispatchers in the 10-minute long 911 call, "They're going to kill everybody. Hurry the [expletive] up," as reported by KSNV.

Durham said in the call that he and his 15-year-old daughter were home when people began "shooting at the house," as reported by KLAS.

The father then adds that someone had broken into their home, but after the dispatcher told Durham that police were on their way, he said, "I don't think I'll be alive by then."

"They're inside, they're coming," Durham tells the dispatcher. Banging and other loud noises can be heard, before cops enter the home and an officer can be heard saying, "Drop the knife."

During this time, it was reported that Durham got into a struggle with the home intruder, later identified as Alejandra Boudreaux. The two had been fighting over a knife when officers arrived and reportedly shot multiple times at Durham, hitting and killing him.

Boudreaux had allegedly broken into the home with a weapon with the intention of getting police to fire at them, according to a criminal complaint previously obtained by KSNV. Police said that the two used to be in a relationship.

While that incident occurred on Nov. 12, it was reported that on Nov. 10, Durham previously called police to report a disturbance after his "ex-friend" named "Marie" would not leave, which is Boudreaux's middle name, according to documents obtained by KLAS.

The officer who shot Durham, Alexander Brookman, is currently being internally investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Meanwhile, Boudreaux has been charged with home invasion while in possession of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and disregard for the safety of persons or property.