Costco Wholesale Corporation has extended operating hours at its gas stations across the US, making it more convenient for members to fill up their vehicles.

The decision follows a recent decline in comparable gas sales during the quarter ending February 18, 2025, as fuel prices dropped and competition increased.

During an earnings call earlier this month, Costco CFO Gary Millerchip explained that gas sales had declined in the low single digits, largely due to lower prices per gallon. In response, the company adjusted its fueling hours to better serve members.

"We also extended our gas station hours during the quarter to make filling up at Costco more convenient for our members," said Ron Vachris, Costco's President and CEO.

According to CBS News, He added that most stations are now open an hour later than before, with some also opening earlier.

Costco confirmed the expanded hours in a social media post, stating that most locations will now operate from 6 a.m. to 10 pm on weekdays, 6 am to 8:30 pm on Saturdays, and 6 am to 7:30 pm on Sundays.

However, members in California and Hawaii may experience slight variations based on local regulations and demand.

The retailer has also been expanding its gas station footprint, with 60 locations currently undergoing different phases of expansion. The move aims to attract more members to use Costco's gas stations, which are known for offering lower fuel prices compared to traditional gas stations.

Costco extends its gas station hours in North America https://t.co/2BYeoUNi31 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 20, 2025

Cheaper Gas, Longer Hours: Costco Adjusts to Market Changes

Costco's gas stations have long been popular due to their lower-than-average fuel prices. Thanks to the company's bulk purchasing and high sales volume, it can offer lower prices than many competitors.

According to the GasBuddy app, Costco gas prices in parts of California ranged from $3.88 to $4.35 per gallon on Tuesday, while nearby Mobil and Shell stations charged between $4.20 and $4.79, EastBayTimes said.

Early feedback from Costco members has been positive, with many welcoming the extended hours as a convenient update.

"We are seeing an improvement in overall usage of the gas station. So, it's early days, of course, but so far, we've been pleased by the member response," Millerchip said during the earnings call.

The extended gas station hours are one of several adjustments Costco has made recently. The retailer has increased membership fees, added entrance scanners to prevent membership sharing, and updated its food court policies.

Additionally, the company finalized a new labor contract that includes wage increases for employees, raising its minimum wage to $20 per hour in the US.

With 897 warehouses worldwide—including 617 in the US and Puerto Rico—Costco continues to evolve to meet its members' needs.

As fuel prices fluctuate and consumer demand shifts, the company's expanded gas station hours aim to offer greater flexibility and savings for its loyal shoppers.

Originally published on vcpost.com