Costco Reports 9% Rise In September Sales With Boost From Port Strike, Hurricane
Retail giant Costco reported a year-to-year 9% increase September net sales and comparable sales on Wednesday, with the East and Gulf coast port strikes and Hurricane Helene receiving credit for a late push to close the month.
Costco reported September net sales of $24.62 billion, up from $22.59 billion at this time last year. Total comparable sales for September rose 6.7%, however, that figure was 8.9% when adjusted for the impact of gas prices and foreign exchange.
In its monthly financial statement, Costco pointed to man-made events and acts of nature for a strong finish to September. The International Longshoremen's Association's strike, which lasted only three days, and the devastation of Hurricane Helene prompted a jump in retail sales as suppliers and builders stocked up.
"This year's total and comparable sales for the retail month of September benefitted by approximately two percent in the U.S. and one and one-half percent worldwide as a result of the increased sales in the final week of the month due to abnormal consumer activity associated with Hurricane Helene and port strikes," Costco said in a statement.
Costco (COST) saw its stock gain 2.1% ($909.10 per share) on Wednesday.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
National Debt May Rise Under Harris, But Could Surge Under Trump: Study
-
Disney World Announces Rare Closure Ahead Of Hurricane Milton
-
Nobel-winning Physicist 'Unnerved' By AI Technology He Helped Create
-
September Second-warmest On Record: EU Climate Monitor
-
Record Number Of Climbers Chase 14-peak Dream In Tibet
-
Fleeing Israeli Bombs, Lebanon's Displaced Met With Suspicion
-
FEMA Faces Challenges Responding To Hurricane Helene Amid Misinformation And Logistical Hurdles
-
Pope Names 21 New Cardinals With Big Impact On Picking Next Pontiff
-
Arab American Leaders Call On Harris To Separate From Biden's Israel Policy
-
Trump Says Israel Should 'Hit' Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Worry About Rest Later'